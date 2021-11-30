9 more Yellowstone County residents die of COVID-19 over holiday weekend

A woman in her 60s who died on Nov. 14. No information has been found on her vaccination status but she did have underlying health conditions.

A man in his 80s who died on Nov. 20. He was unvaccinated and had underlying health conditions.

On Tuesday, Billings hospitals had 76 COVID-19 patients, including 66 who weren't vaccinated. Among the hospitalized COVID-19 patients, 26 were ICU and 19 were on ventilators.

The majority of Yellowstone County people hospitalized with COVID-19 illness and the majority of those who have died were not vaccinated against the virus. The safest, most effective way to reduce the risk of severe COVID-19 illness and death is to get vaccinated as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Vaccination for people age 5 and older are available at local pharmacies, clinics and hospitals.

Booster doses of COVID-19 vaccine are recommended for everyone 18 years and older, provided that it has been at least six months since the last dose of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine or at least two months since receiving the J & J vaccine.

December vaccination clinics

RiverStone Health will host the following vaccination clinics in the month of December.