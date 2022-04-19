9-year-old missing since Friday from Bozeman

The Powell County Sheriff’s Office has issued a missing and endangered person advisory for a 9-year-old girl last seen Friday in Bozeman.

Tirani Schaub is described by law enforcement as a 9-year-old white female, 4 feet 3 inches tall, 55 lbs, with blue eyes and blonde hair. She has not been seen or heard from since 2 p.m. on April 15.

Schaub is believed to be with her mother, Laura Beth Reynolds, a 40-year-old white woman, according to the MEPA. Laura is 5 feet 3 inches tall, 130lbs, with hazel eyes and brown hair.

Reynolds was supposed to exchange custody of her daughter with custodial father in Bozeman on April 17. They did not make the exchange. Law enforcement has been in phone contact with Reynolds and it is believed that she may try to harm Schaub.

Law enforcement is also concerned Reynolds may be in possession of a handgun and currently suffering a mental health crisis. Reynolds and her daughter are believed to be in the Lewis and Clark County area driving a red 2000 Ford F-150 with Montana license plate 285661A.

Any information on either Schaub or Reynolds should be reported to Powell County Sheriff's Office at 406-846-2711 or dial 911.

