90 COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths reported Wednesday in Montana

Another 90 COVID-19 cases confirmed by testing and three deaths were reported Wednesday morning in an update issued by the state's Joint Information Center.
One of the three new deaths was in Yellowstone County, where 50 people have now died as a result of COVID-19.
That person was a man in his 80s and a resident of a senior living facility, according to a press release from RiverStone Health. The man died Tuesday at a county hospital.
Another one of the deaths reported on the state's map Wednesday was in Meagher County. A woman in her 80s was at home and in isolation, according to a Tuesday Facebook announcement by the Meagher County Health Department. The woman who died is the first person to have died in Meagher County as a result of COVID-19.
A death was also reported in Lincoln County. The county health department initially reported the death Monday. No other details have been released about the person or circumstances of their death. Three people have now died in Lincoln County as a result of COVID-19.
In addition to the three deaths reported by the state, Big Horn County announced Wednesday morning another two people had died as a result of COVID-19. Those two deaths were not reflected in the morning update issued by the state, which relies on Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services data.
Including the two Big Horn County deaths, the statewide death total is 124. A week ago the state was reporting 109 total deaths. Two weeks ago the state reported 98 total deaths.
The two Big Horn County residents who died had both been hospitalized. One was a woman in her 60s and another was a woman in her 70s, according to Big Horn County Public Information Officer Rhonda Johnson. Their deaths bring the county's death total to 19.
Statewide, 163 people were hospitalized Wednesday morning and 509 total have been hospitalized since March as a result of COVID-19. A week ago statewide, 150 people were hospitalized. Two weeks ago, 126 people were hospitalized statewide.
The state has confirmed a total of 8,468 cases and of those people infected at least 6,318 are considered recovered.
The most recent round of tests involved 2,370 tests. The state reports a total of 271,150 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Montana.
The 90 new cases bring the statewide active case total to 2,028. Last week at the same time, the state had 1,998 active cases. Two weeks ago the state had 1,704 active cases.
Flathead County added the most of any county Wednesday morning with another 32 cases, bringing its active case total to 183. Last Wednesday Flathead County reported 129 active cases and two weeks ago at the same time the county had 119 active cases.
Yellowstone County reported another nine new cases, bringing its active case total to 813. Last week at the same time the county had 955 active cases. Two weeks ago, Yellowstone County had 847 active cases.
Other counties reporting new COVID-19 cases Wednesday morning include:
- Fergus with nine (19 active)
- Gallatin with six (40 active)
- Silver Bow with six (23 active)
- Missoula with four (40 active)
- Hill with three (35 active)
- Lake with three (28 ative)
- Cascade with two (184 ative)
- Lewis and Clark with two (6 active)
- Carbon with one (seven active)
- Custer with one (six active)
- Dawson with one (10 active)
- Deer Lodge with one (50 active)
- Glacier with one (53 active)
- Liberty with one (five active)
- Lincoln with one (10 active)
- Park with one (seven active)
- Ravalli with one (four active)
- Roosevelt with one (25 active)
- Sanders with one (five active)
- Stillwater with one (13 active)
- Sweet Grass with one (25 active)
- Toole with one (six active)
RiverStone health on Tuesday downgraded one of the four public health categories being measured to assess a Yellowstone County school closure decision. Positive COVID-19 Test Rate, which is defined as the percentage of positive COVID-19 tests on a seven day rolling average dropped to 7.2% as of Sept. 5. That is within yellow status. Red status in three of four categories could trigger a county school closure.
The county updates its two school closure metrics every Tuesday. The previous update had put the positive test rate at 10.4%, just above the 10% threshold for red status.
COVID-19 Daily Case Average, another category being monitored for school closures, also declined from the previous week's update. That category is defined as the daily new cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 people, and is used to determine the presence of the virus relative to the population.
Last week Yellowstone County was reporting 24.7 cases per 100,000. The most recent update puts that figure at 20 cases per 100,000.
Another public health category being monitored in relation to the county's overall status as it relates to COVID-19 is Regional Impact. That category is defined as active COVID-19 cases in Yellowstone County's regional service area, including surrounding counties, Wyoming, North and South Dakota.
County Health Officer John Felton has said Yellowstone County hospitals serve a region with a population of about 650,000 people.
Regional impact has been upgraded to red status.
This story will be updated.
