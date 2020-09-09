90 COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths reported Wednesday in Montana

In addition to the three deaths reported by the state, Big Horn County announced Wednesday morning another two people had died as a result of COVID-19. Those two deaths were not reflected in the morning update issued by the state, which relies on Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services data.

Including the two Big Horn County deaths, the statewide death total is 124. A week ago the state was reporting 109 total deaths. Two weeks ago the state reported 98 total deaths.

The two Big Horn County residents who died had both been hospitalized. One was a woman in her 60s and another was a woman in her 70s, according to Big Horn County Public Information Officer Rhonda Johnson. Their deaths bring the county's death total to 19.

Statewide, 163 people were hospitalized Wednesday morning and 509 total have been hospitalized since March as a result of COVID-19. A week ago statewide, 150 people were hospitalized. Two weeks ago, 126 people were hospitalized statewide.

The state has confirmed a total of 8,468 cases and of those people infected at least 6,318 are considered recovered.

The most recent round of tests involved 2,370 tests. The state reports a total of 271,150 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Montana.