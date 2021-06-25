9th annual Island Adventure Run to be held July 10

The Family Tree Center - Billings Exchange Clubs’ Child Abuse Prevention Center will host the 9th annual Island Adventure Run Saturday, July 10, at ZooMontana at 9 a.m. Free kids run to follow.
Register online at runsignup.com/Race/MT/Billings/IslandXAdventureRace now through Saturday, July 10. Packet pick up will be at The Family Tree Center on Friday, July 9 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 2520 5th Avenue South. Registration and packet pick up will be available at the race site on Saturday, July 10, from 8 a.m. to 8:45 a.m.
