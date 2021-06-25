 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
9th annual Island Adventure Run to be held July 10

9th annual Island Adventure Run to be held July 10

The Family Tree Center - Billings Exchange Clubs’ Child Abuse Prevention Center will host the 9th annual Island Adventure Run Saturday, July 10, at ZooMontana at 9 a.m. Free kids run to follow.

Register online at runsignup.com/Race/MT/Billings/IslandXAdventureRace now through Saturday, July 10. Packet pick up will be at The Family Tree Center on Friday, July 9 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 2520 5th Avenue South. Registration and packet pick up will be available at the race site on Saturday, July 10, from 8 a.m. to 8:45 a.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Peruvians reenact ancient Incan solstice ceremony

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News