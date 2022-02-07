A Billings science teacher is guiding international STEM trips for area middle school students

A teacher at Medicine Crow Middle School is going way out of her way to teach science to young teens.

Eighth-grade science teacher Jessica Felchle is traveling with students internationally to teach and learn about global STEM topics. Starting with a teacher trip in Panama, she became inspired to host trips for students – so far to the Florida Keys and with a plan to visit Puerto Rico in June.

“This is probably one of the highlights of my career so far,” said Felchle of her 16-year career.

In Panama, Felchle and 17 other teachers from different places harvested plants alongside indigenous villagers to learn about the region's ecology. They spent time at the village school with local students, and toured the Panama Canal.

The village they visited is located on the banks of Lake Alajuela in Chagres National Park, which is home to the Emberá people. Among the many adventures, the group boated into the rainforest to harvest mangrove propagules and worked to remove invasive species endangering birds along the shore.

Felchle reminisced about the trip and also remembered a meaningful trip she took to Germany while in high school. It wasn’t long before Felchle began helping students to fundraise while navigating the travel restrictions and delays of COVID-19.

Eight seventh and eighth graders and two teachers traveled to the Florida Keys last summer. 26 students had originally registered but that number dwindled after rescheduling.

“It’s amazing to see them completely immersed with science and outside of the classroom walls. They want to be there, they worked so hard to be able to be there, and they ate up every single opportunity provided,” said Felchle.

Spending six days, the group snorkeled around coral reefs and studied them with a local biologist. They also visited a sea turtle rescue shelter and ventured into the everglades, wetlands, and swamps, Felchle said.

“Living in Montana my whole life, it was definitely a different atmosphere down there,” said Darcy Merchant, an eighth grader. Merchant sold chocolate for spending money and his parents helped him save for a year and a half prior, he said.

The trip costs around $2,500, which includes flights, meals, lodging, and expenses. Felchle works with a company called Education First that connects teachers and students through experiences around the world.

“I thought it would be a lot more relaxing but we actually covered two to three subjects a day,” said Merchant.

In Puerto Rico, the group will study tropical rainforests, waterfalls, salt flats, and bioluminescent bays.

Felchle plans to offer a trip every year as long as there is interest, she said.

“Really anytime you travel outside your comfort zone, and for middle schoolers, their comfort zone is Montana…you realize the world isn’t all that big and we are all more alike than different,” she said.

She added that trips help students network, and on a fundamental level they witness human impact on environments. For example, Felchle said guides and biologists at the coral reefs in the Keys noted how clean the water was and how much the reefs had grown – likely due to less tourist activity since the pandemic. Students learned how chemicals from sunscreen affect the ecology of the ocean.

Medicine Crow’s principal weighed in, adding that in addition to academic benefits, the trips help students to bond.

“It’s a great opportunity because they take a small group and the kids really get to know each other,” said Nikki Hofmann. “There’s a better chance of forming some good friendships… they get to know kids they maybe would not normally talk to,” she said.

