Six years ago, Karlee Albertson started painting nails to raise money at a modest rate of $3 per customer.
About 500 bottles of nail polish later, and with help from an online fundraiser, the Castle Rock Middle School seventh-grader has raised more than $20,000 for disadvantaged families who need Christmas gifts.
Albertson has stuck with the idea like a no-chip coat of polish, painting at about four or five events each year. A Facebook page has helped her draw attention to those events each year, maximizing her fundraising buck for her time, and a GoFundMe site has drawn donations from beyond the Billings area.
Her initial inspiration came from a passing phrase on a television commercial: be the change you want to see in the world.
“It just kind of got me thinking,” she said.
Albertson decided she wanted to raise money and kicked around a few ideas before settling on painting nails — “I was a 7-year-old girly girl at the time,” she said.
“For the first couple years it was just because I liked it,” she said. As she got older and involved in other activities, she’s had more demands on her time, but has stuck with it.
Part of that inspiration was the death of her grandpa on Christmas Eve — a cherished time of year for her grandpa.
“I kind of did it to continue his memory,” she said.
The money added up, sometimes aided by donations well beyond Alberston's usual charge for nail painting. Karlee and her mom, Kandis, purchase a supply of Christmas gifts they then distribute to families in need.
Her work has earned her local and national awards. Castle Rock principal O’Shean Moran lauded her efforts during June’s school board meeting where Albertson was recognized as one of two 2019 Prudential Spirit of Community Awards Recipient for Montana. She met with Montana’s congressional delegation and was recognized on the U.S. House floor by Rep. Greg Gianforte.
Albertson realizes that she might give up the fundraising operation sometime in the future, but she hopes to pass it on.
“I kind of want to give it to another little girl who wants to help someone,” she said.
She plans to stay involved in charity work in some form.
“I think it’d be cool to still, even if it’s just finding a charity to donate to, I still want to do something to give back,” she said.
In the meantime, she’s missed out on some other opportunities during nail painting events.
“But I always think about what I’m doing it for,” she said.