'A bus ticket to Billings': Convicts paroled to Billings raise crime rate, say city leaders

In 2020, in response to COVID-19, the parole board approved the highest number of parole applications in the last four years when they paroled 1,504 of the 2,410 applications. In 2019, the board approved less than half as many at 664 of the total 1,028 applications.

Like many criminal justice agencies, the DOC has a workload and turnover problem. In a workforce report in 2019, probation and parole officers in Billings carried an average of 67 cases. The state’s highest caseload that year was nearby in Hardin, where one parole officer at the time supervised 182 inmates. The same report also highlighted that parole officers had an attrition rate of 25%.

Stretched thin

Corrections is not the only criminal justice agency in Billings stretched thin by rising crime. Twito’s County Attorney's office is overworked and turnover has hindered his ability to pursue cases as well. He said his prosecutors were juggling over 130 cases each. Clearances on cases can sometimes take more than a year.

“We are in the last quarter of 2021, I can tell you we are not going to increase our [felony] filings,” Twito said. “I don’t have enough prosecutors to get to all the cases that are coming on. We’re having to prioritize the violent offenses, the dangerous offenses, the burglaries and things that demand immediate attention.”