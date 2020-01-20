Billings Senior High could have been full of...
Well, mud for one thing -- among others.
Late last week, crews working on the sewer line leading out of Billings Senior High knew they had a problem when they got into the pipe and found nothing but mud.
"It meant the sewer line was broken," said Tim Calderwood, who owns Cotter's Sewer and Septic.
Before finding the mud, no one was sure what the problem was. All they knew was that Senior High's sewer line kept backing up and nothing seemed to solve the problem.
You have free articles remaining.
By Monday morning, city crews had reduced traffic on the four-lane Grand Avenue down to two lanes as they dug out the busted sewer line in the street to get it repaired. The line leading from the school to the main sewer line in the street is likely as old as the school itself, said Ron Waller, plumber for School District 2. Work on Senior High began in 1937; the building was completed two years later.
Senior High can't operate its bathrooms with a collapsed sewer line so the school has been pumping its sewage into a septic tank truck from Cotter's since Thursday. The school had a home basketball game on Friday night that could have gotten ugly had the pumping not worked, Waller said.
To connect the school's line to the septic tank truck, workers dug a hole last week in the lawn outside Senior's gymnasium and tied the school line into the tank truck. By Monday morning, crews were still there, working on the line to get it patched up while city crews worked on the main sewer line in the street.
Calderwood was hopeful the repairs would be finished by the end of the day. He praised his crew for responding as fast as they did, which kept the bathrooms working at the school for Friday's basketball game and through the weekend to the school day on Monday.