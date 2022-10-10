A festival for the birds: Eagle migration highlights Raptor Fest at Bridger Bowl

The golden eagle soared high above the Gallatin National Forest, its seven-foot wingspan blocking the sun, casting a shadow on the mountains below. As it glided along ridgelines towards Bridger Bowl Ski Area, a waypoint on its annual migration path over the weekend, the crowd gathered below watched in wordless wonder.

The largest golden eagle migration in the United States passes through the Gallatin National Forest each year in September and October. To commemorate this event, Bridger Bowl Ski Area held its annual Raptor Festival over the weekend, aiming to educate the public about birds of prey, and specifically the iconic golden eagle.

The number of eagles counted is reported to the Hawk Migration Association of North America's Raptor Migration Database, where a tally of the flight numbers has been kept since 1992.

While golden eagles inhabit Montana year-round, the state also serves as a portion of the "eagle highway." A significant portion of the golden eagle population migrating south through Montana comes from Alaska and spends the winter in Mexico.

Golden eagles are the largest hunting birds in North America. Their wingspan often exceeds seven feet, and they can approach 200 mph when diving. Juvenile bald eagles are often mistaken for Golden Eagles, as they have not yet developed their characteristic white head.

During the festival, teams were perched on platforms to count the golden eagles as well as other raptors as they flew overhead. This past weekend, 47 golden eagles were spotted.

Highlighted by presentations and exhibitions from ZooMontana and various Montana conservation organizations, authors and groups, Raptor Fest draws people wanting to learn more about Montana’s avian population.

Other species of birds highlighted at the event were bald eagles, great horned owls, turkey vultures and American kestrels.

Two birds highlighted were Gabel the great horned owl, and Lurch the turkey vulture.

Gabel was brought to ZooMontana in 2008, after a collision with an automobile caused him to have his wing amputated. Following his entry into the Zoo, his right eye had to be amputated due to a slipped lens, a condition where he could not focus light to produce a clear image. However, today he serves as an educational ambassador.

Lurch the cuddly turkey vulture has been at ZooMontana since 1997. He has become too comfortable around humans and would not survive in the wild.

The Bridger Bowl area was first documented as a major viewing area for the migration in the early 1980s. With growing public interest in viewing the migration, the first Raptor Festival was held in 1996. Since then, the festival has grown to attract over 4,000 people with hundreds making the hike up to the viewing platform.

The highest number of golden eagles spotted in one single day was 596 individuals on Oct. 17, 1997.

“It’s a cool way for the community to come together to celebrate a migration,” said Katie Lynch, assistant director of marketing at Bridger Bowl.