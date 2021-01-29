A high note: Billings Symphony moves into new space, live shows to begin again

Barrón Viela hopes that the new building will lead to more visibility to the public compared to the symphony’s former location on the third floor of the Montana Bank building at 201 N. Broadway. The Big Sky Economic Development Corporation purchased the building last year.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“In the Montana Bank our patrons never knew where we were. We had to put a board on the street saying ‘go up,’” Barrón Viela said.“This is hard to miss. It doesn’t matter if you haven’t been to the symphony, if you don’t like classical music or even music at all. Now it’s hard to miss who the Billings Symphony is.”

Barrón Viela hopes the new location will refresh that downtown corner, and give the symphony a chance to participate in the community more, including joining the ArtWalk or farmer's markets, hosting small concerts or events and collaborating with area organizations.

“We want others to get the benefits of this space,” he said. “We want to partner with other nonprofits in the arts and other areas, and for profits organizations, and our neighbors.”

A silver lining