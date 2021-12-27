'A lid on the circus': Billings judge Gregory Todd reflects on 21 years from the bench

Todd even had a few months of dirtying his hands on the railroad after obtaining his bachelor's degree in Minnesota.

He attended West High School in Billings, and then moved on to McAllister College in St. Paul. He says he wasn’t ready for law school after graduation, so he put his degree to use installing rail switches at the Northern Pacific railyard near the Twin Cities. He hammered rail spikes for eight hours a day.

He broke quite a few sledgehammers early on, missing the spikes and hitting the rail with the handle, but by Christmas he had mastered the trade and could drive a spike single-handed with either hand. He quit the railroad when the cold set in and the next fall he enrolled at the University Of Montana School Of Law where he graduated in 1977.

He signed on, fresh Juris Doctorate in hand, with the Gallatin County Attorney’s Office trying cases under then-county attorney Don White. The job was instructional. Not only did he prosecute several criminal cases, but he filed briefs and argued cases in front of the state’s Supreme Court on a few occasions.

“It gave me a great foundation for my civil legal practice,” Todd said.