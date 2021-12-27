'A lid on the circus': Billings judge Gregory Todd reflects on 21 years from the bench

Gregory Todd was not feeling his best driving home to Billings from Helena in March of 2001. The recently appointed 13th Judicial District Judge had just sat through his state Senate confirmation hearing.
He’d only been in the position three months and had hoped it would be his new career. He'd been assured the Senate confirmation hearing was a low hurdle to remaining on the bench. A proverbial check in the box.
But, as Todd drove away, he wasn’t even expecting a call back, let alone a 21-year career on the bench. In fact, he told The Gazette recently, he was wondering if he would have to return to private law.
Todd came to the hearing confident. He had been appointed by Republican Governor Mark Racicot, the Senate was controlled by Republicans and he was acquainted with a Republican member of the committee. So, he brought no one to testify on his behalf and was only moderately prepared to answer tough questions.
He felt the hearing was turning against him as answered adversarial questions, as broad as his views on the death penalty to allowing people to practice law without going to law school.
He navigated the questions like any judicial nominee, avoiding confining himself to a single position that could jeopardize his role in future cases. He focused instead on the obvious legal precedent and his skills as an attorney.
But the final question came from a senator concerned about his membership in the Plaintiff’s Trial Lawyer Association, a group that advocated for plaintiff tort reforms. The senator asked Todd if he represented plaintiffs because he had a political or legal agenda to progress.
“Damn right I have an agenda,” Todd replied. “To represent my client to the best of my ability and to feed my family. Any other questions?”
The committee ignored a motion to approve Todd’s nomination from his acquaintance on the committee and instead tabled the nomination. On the three-hour drive home, Todd hoped his old partners would take him back.
His anxiety didn't last long, however. The very next day the committee advanced his nomination and he was confirmed by the Senate. Todd, 50 at the time, spent the next 21 years ruling over cases in Yellowstone County District Court’s Department Four. He’ll retire at the end of this month at age 71.
“A great foundation”
Todd entered the judgeship self-assessed as well prepared. Not only had he grown up in Billings in a family of public servants, but he also had a well-rounded resume as both a prosecutor and defending attorney, a civil lawyer for both plaintiffs and defendants and time in family law.
Todd even had a few months of dirtying his hands on the railroad after obtaining his bachelor's degree in Minnesota.
He attended West High School in Billings, and then moved on to McAllister College in St. Paul. He says he wasn’t ready for law school after graduation, so he put his degree to use installing rail switches at the Northern Pacific railyard near the Twin Cities. He hammered rail spikes for eight hours a day.
He broke quite a few sledgehammers early on, missing the spikes and hitting the rail with the handle, but by Christmas he had mastered the trade and could drive a spike single-handed with either hand. He quit the railroad when the cold set in and the next fall he enrolled at the University Of Montana School Of Law where he graduated in 1977.
He signed on, fresh Juris Doctorate in hand, with the Gallatin County Attorney’s Office trying cases under then-county attorney Don White. The job was instructional. Not only did he prosecute several criminal cases, but he filed briefs and argued cases in front of the state’s Supreme Court on a few occasions.
“It gave me a great foundation for my civil legal practice,” Todd said.
Todd left the prosecutor’s office in 1980 and joined the Towe, Ball, Enright and Mackey law firm. There he took on cases as diverse as criminal defense, civil claims, family law, divorce and even railroader employment claims. He stayed on for 12 years before going it alone, and then did a couple years with an independent practice. Todd would eventually join with three partners to found the Hanson, Royble, Lee and Todd Law Firm.
Todd flipped the script with his own practice. Instead of focusing on plaintiff claims, he was now defending insurance companies and businesses from civil rights cases and employee claims. He continued with family law cases, although he said, many remained unpaid when he rose to the bench and the emotional nature of the cases made taking them on a difficult albeit necessary part of his practice.
In the summer of 2000, then-Yellowstone County District Judge Maurice Colberg announced his retirement. Todd, along with 13 others, applied for the job and Racicot tapped him for the bench.
Todd took pride in his 23 years of practice before taking over as a judge. He credited his wide-ranging experience with almost every facet of the law in Montana with making him a fair judge with a balanced approach.
“There are a number of great lawyers who admittedly say they could never be a judge because they are too strong an advocate,” Todd said. “I think I was able to make that transition, number one, because of my personality but two because of the breadth of my background.”
A time to die
During more than two decades on the bench, Todd has seen a lot. Early on he ruled procedurally on a teacher union strike, thinking naively that he didn’t need to bring in a judge from out of town to handle the case. The Supreme Court overruled his decisions, and the strike ended after days of packed courtrooms and anger on both sides.
“[It] wasn’t the first time and it wasn’t the last time I was reversed,” Todd said genially.
His highest profile case was probably the most tragic. A daycare provider in Laurel had given children in her care Benadryl to make them sleep and easier to care for. A few children fell ill and one of them died. The woman running the daycare was tried for negligent homicide and the case caught the attention of both Court TV and CBS News.
“It was a fascinating case for a whole variety of reasons, but [one was] trying to keep a lid on the circus,” Todd said, referring to maintaining order under intense media coverage. She was found guilty and Todd gave her a long suspended sentence with some jail time.
At his confirmation hearing in 2001, a senator asked his opinion on the death penalty. Todd said it was a law on the books and he would be sworn to uphold it. But he also told that same committee he hoped to never be put in that situation. Todd never condemned anyone to die, but he did clear the way for a man to die sooner.
In April 1986, David Thomas Dawson forced his way into the motel room of the Rodstein family. He took the family to his room next door and held them there for days. Charges say he injected or forced the family to ingest a lethal dose of drugs.
David and Monica Rodstein, both 39, and their son Andrew, 11, were killed. Their daughter Amy, 15, survived by dumping out the deadly cocktail. Police rescued her and her dog Tigger after they entered the room days later.
At trial, Dawson was convicted and sentenced to death. Over the next 20 years he would pursue myriad post-trial reliefs, sentence reviews, appeals, clemencies and motions that might spare him an early death at the hands of the state. But in the mid-2000s he elected to abandon his remaining appeals and effectively expedite his execution.
Dawson’s 1980s trial had fallen to Todd’s district court department in 1986, so the question of whether Dawson was reasonable and sane in abandoning his appeals fell to Todd and a federal judge to decide.
“David Dawson was smarter than his lawyers and the judges in front of him,” Todd said. He said the inmate had a remarkable IQ and was articulate and eloquent while discussing his case and his desire to die rather than living the remainder of his days in prison.
During a phone interview with the condemned man, Todd asked why he wanted to abandon his appeals and effectively commit suicide.
“He said he’d been in prison for roughly 20 years. He was in his late 40s. He lived 23 hours a day in a 12 by 12 concrete box,” Todd explained. “And that was going to be his future for his life expectancy. Even if he could keep his appeals going he was looking forward to 30 or more years of that existence, which wasn’t living. So, I ruled that he was certainly competent and articulate and knowledgeable, and he was put to death.”
Dawson died on Aug. 11, 2006. He remains the last person to die by execution in Montana.
Couldn’t just 'Let it Be'
Todd’s time on the bench has come with the occasional dose of levity. In 2007, a man pleaded guilty to burglary and tried to sway the judge into a lighter sentence with a call back to Beatlemania. In a pre-sentencing investigation provided to Todd, the man was asked to give his recommendation as to what he thinks his sentence should be. “Like the Beetles, ‘Let it Be,’” the man wrote in response to the question.
Never mind that the man misspelled the British rock band’s name, which is B-e-a-t-l-e-s, a fact Todd pointed out right away. But, the man's allusion to the song inspired Todd to pen a sentencing memorandum full of references to the Beatles’ anthology.
“I interpret the meaning of your response to suggest that there should be no consequences for your actions and I should just Let It Be so that you could live in Strawberry Fields Forever,” wrote Todd, before continuing on with 44 different uses of Beatles song titles throughout the two page memorandum.
“Now you’re saying Let It Be instead of I’m a Loser,” concluded Todd, “As a result of your Hard Day’s Night, you are looking at a Ticket to Ride that Long and Winding Road to Deer Lodge.”
That’s not the only time Todd fused pop culture with his written decisions. In a January 2013 civil ruling, Todd took it upon himself to describe the plaintiff’s constant attempts — over six appeals to the Supreme Court alone — to overturn a decision set in arbitration by analogizing his actions to the ill-fated duel of the Black Knight in the satirical comedy Monty Python and the Holy Grail.
Throughout the order Todd recalls each instance in which the plaintiff tried to have the decision overruled and how each time he was told the ruling was final, he continued ignoring each blow to his legal argument.
Todd compared paragraph for paragraph the plaintiff’s actions to that of the Black Knight losing limb after limb to Arthur, while refusing to admit defeat even when he had no legs to stand on and was reduced to biting at the king.
“Like the Black Night, [the plaintiffs] not only refuse to accept defeat, but even without limbs they keep trying to bite off King Arthur’s legs,” wrote Todd, he continued in the next paragraph, “Bleeding from the loss of legal arms and legs in not only state court, but also federal court, [the plaintiffs] continued their action in this Court.”
A war on the judiciary
Todd leaves the bench after a tense year for judges in Montana. He lamented that only four lawyers applied to fill his vacancy--less than a quarter of those who were interested in 2000. He speculates, and he’s not shy about making his disdain for the recent legislative session clear, that a number of lawyers avoided applying due to the nature of the work and the recent scuffle with the legislature during the 2021 session. The legal battle is still ongoing and heading to the U.S. Supreme Court.
“First of all, it’s a really hard job,” he said. “Secondly, there’s a lot of people that didn’t want to put up with the grief after having the legislature declare war on the judiciary in the last legislative session.”
As the president of the state’s judges association during the last biennium, Todd, like many judges, expressed his dislike for the legislature’s moves to limit the judiciary’s independence. Key to Todd was a law passed eliminating an independent judicial nomination commission and giving the power directly to the governor.
The commission, which was put in place by the legislature decades ago, consisted of a judge, two lawyers and four lay people. Now, the governor can appoint judges without any independent review of their qualifications.
A survey sent to judges by the Clerk of the Supreme Court asking their opinion on the law triggered a back and forth between the two branches of government that led to a legislative subpoenas for the clerk’s emails. The Montana Supreme Court ultimately stopped the subpoena.
The legislature has asked the US Supreme Court to review the state court’s decision. The state legislature also established a judicial transparency and accountability commission to investigate and scrutinize the judiciary.
Todd fears the “war” will weaken the judiciary’s ability to serve as a check to the power of the governor and legislature. By stripping the judicial branch of its independence and appointing politically aligned replacements, Todd believes there could theoretically be no branch left to stop the trampling of individual and local rights at the state level.
As wedge issues become more inflammatory, attacks on the judicial branch have grown, explained Todd. He pointed to abortion rights, voting rights, health mandates and the like as issues many people want the courts to agree with them on even if the constitution calls for a different opinion.
“I believe we’re in great danger at the national level as well as the state level of people losing government that has three equal branches and has checks and balances,” Todd said. “I think there’s a faction of legislatures that are upset with rulings… that the push seems to be to try to create the judiciary in their own image.”
Attacks on the judiciary are especially concerning, he said, when a Republican Senator in Montana is calling the state’s constitution a “socialist rag.”
“There’s too many people that want judges to take a loyalty oath to a certain philosophy and lose their independence,” Todd said. “And that’s frightening.”
The next step
Replacing Todd is local Yellowstone County Prosecutor Brett Linneweber. The senior deputy county attorney has served in Billings since 2014. Before that he was the county attorney and deputy county attorney in Park County following some time in private practice.
Todd called Linneweber a "great appointment," and added that he would make a very balanced and reasonable judge.
"Brett [Linneweber] has appeared before me many times and he's always been competent and very professional," Todd said. "I look forward to him continuing the long tradition of competent judges in the 13th Judicial District."
Retirement doesn’t mean the end of Todd’s legal career. He plans to mediate or possibly do some legal work for other judges and lawyers on a consulting basis. Whatever the plan turns into, Todd is certain of one thing: for the sake of his wife, he will not be sitting idle and bored at home.
“I need to get out of the house. Number one for my marriage, my wife… loves to do things and I would just get in her way and piss her off,” Todd said. “So, I need to mediate. That’s probably the most logical thing for me.”