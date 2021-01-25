A mild January means Billings street crews are doing everything but plowing

7 Day Forecast
City snowplows have been as warm and cozy as anyone this winter, tucked into their garage bays as a warm and dry winter passes them by.
While the trucks sit idle, Billings road crews have focused on other projects, such as using the city's excavator to clean and dig out the ditch along Shiloh Road. They've been sweeping miles of streets and they've even swapped out some old and fading dead-end street signs with newer reflective upgrades — anything but plowing snow.
"It's been really nice," said Derick Miller, the city's street and traffic superintendent. "We're getting a lot of spring maintenance done."
So far, not an inch of snow has fallen on Billings in January, and the average high for the month through Thursday was 44.9 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
The unusually warm and dry conditions gave the city's street crews the rare opportunity to patch potholes in the middle of January. Those same conditions also mean fewer new potholes will likely form this spring. Dry roads mean less water draining into asphalt cracks and splitting up the road when it freezes.
"That freeze/thaw cycle is absolutely brutal on the roads," Miller said.
The warm and dry conditions means the city's Public Works department also saves a bit of money.
Plowing snow in the city is paid for from two different pots of money.
The first pot — the city's main plowing budget — is the Public Works' operational budget and gets spent every year regardless of snowfall as it pays in large part the wages of the full-time public works employees who work year-round.
Those times when crews aren't plowing, they're working on their usual maintenance projects, like clearing ditches, filling potholes, repairing street lights and storm drains or running street sweepers.
When a snowstorm hits the city that requires plowing, Public Works declares it a "plowing event" and workers move from a regular 8-hour shift to a 12-on/12-off schedule, which means those workers are earning 4 hours of overtime on every shift. Their responsibility is to clear the city's arterial roads.
Miller explained that depending on the amount of snow that falls, those overtime hours can add up pretty quickly.
The second pot of money comes from funds collected through a special street maintenance district fee and it covers the costs of plowing residential and side streets, a job that's done for the city by a contractor.
In 2017, the Billings City Council approved forming the special district, which collects roughly $445,000 a year from city residents. That budget is set up so that funds not spent on residential plowing one year rolls over to the next.
Depending on what happens this winter, the city could end up with a record amount of money in that residential plowing account. With the scant snowfall last winter, much of last year's money rolled over into this year.
Extended forecasts into early February show more mild, dry weather, but Miller is keeping the department's crews and equipment prepared for any weather. They've kept the plows in a state of readiness and have kept their mix of special de-icing salt ready to spread.
Whenever the snow comes, "we're ready for it," Miller said.