A mild January means Billings street crews are doing everything but plowing

City snowplows have been as warm and cozy as anyone this winter, tucked into their garage bays as a warm and dry winter passes them by.

While the trucks sit idle, Billings road crews have focused on other projects, such as using the city's excavator to clean and dig out the ditch along Shiloh Road. They've been sweeping miles of streets and they've even swapped out some old and fading dead-end street signs with newer reflective upgrades — anything but plowing snow.

"It's been really nice," said Derick Miller, the city's street and traffic superintendent. "We're getting a lot of spring maintenance done."

So far, not an inch of snow has fallen on Billings in January, and the average high for the month through Thursday was 44.9 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

The unusually warm and dry conditions gave the city's street crews the rare opportunity to patch potholes in the middle of January. Those same conditions also mean fewer new potholes will likely form this spring. Dry roads mean less water draining into asphalt cracks and splitting up the road when it freezes.

"That freeze/thaw cycle is absolutely brutal on the roads," Miller said.