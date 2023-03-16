It’s often said that a handshake can reveal a lot about someone. Their confidence, personality and level of engagement are all believed to be on display to a degree, and a Billings sixth-grader has landed at a nationwide competition to show off those skills.

The national program Amazing Shake began in Billings in 2015 and has provided fifth-grade students here the opportunity to learn the nuances of professional human interaction like giving a proper handshake, giving a successful interview, and how to remain composed under pressure.

Castle Rock sixth-grader Harper Carsten is currently in Atlanta to compete in the national competition after winning last year’s regional competition, and is the first Montana student ever to participate.

“I’ve had so much fun with this. It’s been awesome to learn all the things that I have,” she said ahead of her departure.

The three-day competition is hosted at the Ron Clark Academy in Atlanta and consists of 40-50 case-scenario stations set up around the school that every student passes through while exercising their etiquette, composure and savoir-faire.

Upon winning last year’s regional competition, Carsten got the call in January that she would be flying to Atlanta to compete with students from across the country and has been preparing ever since with Beartooth Elementary principal Travis Niemeyer.

Making a sales pitch for bacon-scented dryer sheets, fielding questions from unruly reporters at a news briefing and accepting a gag-gift as a prestigious award. These are some of the scenarios the two have been practicing ahead of the competition in preparation.

They’ve also received some examples of what Carsten may do ahead of time, but Niemeyer admits that they’re not entirely sure what to expect once they arrive.

“They’ve shown little bits and pieces here and there, but they’ve kept it under wraps a little bit,” he said.

The origins of the Amazing Shake date back to the Ron Clark Academy as a way to get their own students engaged and prepared for their professional futures. With local sponsors like Delta Airlines and Coca Cola investing into the program over the years, it became widely successful with related competitions developing across the country. Billings is currently the only city participating in Montana and one of the most recent to reach the now-global competition.

Starting small

The first competition in Billings started in 2016 at Newman Elementary school when then-principal Niemeyer was first introduced to the competition during a teacher development trip to the academy. Seeing the opportunity it could provide Billings students, he quickly then began exploring how he might be able to begin a chapter at his school.

He managed to pull off one competition during his final year at Newman Elementary and carried it over with him to Beartooth Elementary where they have done it every year since. The program is primarily funded through donations by the business partnerships established with the various schools, but a trust account was recently approved by the Billings Public Schools Board of Trustees for anyone interested in contributing to the program going forward.

He explained that he wanted the program to involve more than just his school.

“I’ve kinda just been waiting and waiting to see if we could grow our Amazing Shake first before trying to hold a more Billings-wide Amazing Shake and then send one person from that down there rather than just the winner from my school,” Niemeyer said.

To date, nine schools have begun their own contests. The first round is often mandatory to introduce their fifth graders to public speaking. The most exemplary students are then narrowed down with each following round that have often included “working the room” or interacting with multiple people effectively in a short span of time, conducting Zoom meetings to demonstrate technical competence and selling an idea to local business leaders.

Over the years, First Interstate Bank, KULR-TV, ExxonMobile, Rocky Mountain College and Buffalo Block Steakhouse have been among the participants to meet and grade students on their performances on communication, persuasion, listening, manners and etiquette.

Looking back at last year’s competition, Carsten said the biggest challenge she learned to overcome was the amount of preparation and studying needed to successfully present oneself and their message, regardless of the scenario.

She hopes to eventually become a teacher and believes that what she’s already learned has her heading in the right direction to succeed going forward.

“It’s also helped me in middle school (this year) because you have to give a lot more presentations and memorize a lot more things," she said. "So, it’s helped me a lot to start before when I have time to do it rather than rushing everything before and not having enough information.”

Long-term benefits

Over the years, students who have participated in the contest previously and their parents have approached Niemeyer off and on to tell him of the long-term impact the program has had on them. He mentioned a former student who is now a member of a local 4-H group presenting potential legislation to lawmakers in Helena. The students’ parents told him the work he's doing now can be traced back to what he learned through the Amazing Shake.

Carsten's elementary school principal Julie Hornsby said she’s noticed differences in most of the kids who have participated in the competition. Students who were smart but shy are now leaders while others who were always charismatic are now more respectful and collaborative.

“I’ve heard so many of them say, ‘I never saw myself being able to do this’ and even what I’ve heard from some of the professors and business leaders is, ‘I would have never been able to do that in the fifth grade,’” she said. “So just being able to see these kids step outside of their comfort zones has been really cool to see.”

Participating Billings schools are currently wrapping up their respective competitions ahead of this year’s regional match slated for early April. This year’s winner will qualify to attend next year’s national competition at Ron Clark Academy. With additional schools possibly joining next year, the hope is that the regional round will continue to grow and even include neighboring districts going forward.

Any school interested in beginning their own Amazing Shake competition can sign up for free at its official website and access resources and toolkits on how to implement it.

In addition to the skills students learn and the connections they can make, Niemeyer hopes that confidence is what they all take away to help them find and pursue their life goals.

“We’ve got kids that come from poverty in every school…but in every one of those schools there are kids that come from a life where we may not expect the struggles and challenges they’ve had,” he said. “And for these kids to go out and say, ‘I can do that, I can fit in to that world,’ I’ve done more than I ever thought I could do.”