Terri Porta is all over Billings.

Seriously. She might be the town’s most visible artist. If you’re downtown, it’s hard to walk anywhere without seeing her work.

You know that giant mural in the Park 3 parking garage, the one that vividly tells the story of Billings through the ages, from covered wagons to parking enforcement vehicles? She painted that back in 2018. How about those big metal shields, rippled like fish scales, that sit along South 27th Street and guard North Plains Resource Council’s landscaping from the noise? Yeah, she made those. She also spray painted the mural honoring Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women that runs under North 27th Street by the MSUB gym.

That’s just the start. Look in the alley beside Lisa’s Sandwich Den off 1st Avenue North and you’ll find her piece commemorating Billings residents lost to COVID. Venture out a bit to the Franz Bakery on Midland Road and check out her 120-foot-long mural capturing the Rimrocks and Yellowstone River.

In January, Porta started her biggest challenge yet. She’s currently Billings’ artist-in-residence. It’s a new position, and Porta is the first to ever fill it.

The job has a few big tasks. One of them is just figuring out what an artist-in-residence should do. There’s no playbook here. Porta is trying to write one.

“This isn’t yet an artist-in-residence program,” she admitted. “What we’re trying to develop is an artist-in-residence program. My hope is to empower and enable the future artists-in-residence to become a permanent fixture.”

Porta accepted the position in January, and she hopes to be done by December so she can hand it off to the next person. She’s creating this position as much as she’s filling it.

Artists in civic life

Porta’s artist-in-residence position is part of the MOBILIZE the Magic City project, which aims to rethink how Billings approaches both transportation and public art. Using an Our Town grant from the National Endowment for the Arts, Porta is part of the city’s transportation department. She’s working closely with Elyse Monat, who is Billings’ Active Transportation Planner.

“The hope is to bring art and artists into everyday civic life,” Porta said. They’re looking for a “connector” who can bridge the gap between arts and practical daily life.

To do that, Porta is designing a series of what she calls “hubs,” placed at strategic intersections along the Billings Neighborhood Bikeway, a newly designed route that stretches about four miles from North Park to Rose Park, skirting the edges of Dehler Park and Pioneer Park along the way. The route is marked with signs and pavement markers. Porta’s plan is to have two hubs finished by the time she’s done as artist-in-residence, and to have raised enough money to hire an Indigenous artist to produce one more.

The Neighborhood Bikeway is designed around residential streets that get less car traffic. Most of the ride from Pioneer to Rose Park is on Avenue D. But even then, there are areas that need improvement, where bike traffic and car traffic threaten each other. The idea is to put public art in these places, to slow down traffic on both ends and make everyone safer.

One big hub is at Avenue C and 3rd Street West, where the Neighborhood Bikeway loops around the south end of Pioneer Park, between the park and Daylis Stadium. Porta noted that drivers regularly disregard the street’s 25 mph speed limit.

“People blow through that intersection regularly, and there’s children that live right on that corner,” Porta said. “It feels like that would be a really good spot to calm traffic.”

A reverence for art

Think of how fast you walk on the street versus how you move in a museum. The hope is that same concept can work for public art in busy intersections.

“Public art is meant to disturb you in a way that makes you stop and take a moment in from the universe,” Porta said. “My work, I hope, is to make you appreciate something bigger than yourself. And pause for a second.”

If you wanted an artist to represent Billings in the public art sphere, Porta is pretty perfect. For one, there’s her attention to scale. She makes massive things. Her trademark is artwork so big you’ve got to walk around to see it all.

Her work is also vibrant and eye catching, with big brush strokes and huge punches of color throughout. One recent work is a depiction of some pine trees along a calm stretch of water. But with Porta’s brush, the trees are stringy and oblong. The water is pink and blue and green and purple, rippling as it gets close to the edge. It’s tranquil and relaxing, with a hint of danger. It might not be what a forest immediately looks like, but it’s definitely what a sort of forest feels like.

Her COVID mural is a silhouette of person in a multicolored mask. But their body, hair and all, has been transformed into a supernova, rippled with little galaxies of color. They’re not gone, they’re just celestial now.

A stinging criticism

Porta’s got a deeper connection to this, both to Billings and to art. She’s born and raised in the Yellowstone River valley, and graduated from Laurel High School — where, of course, she now has a mural in the Laurel Public Library.

“I liked my art teacher in Laurel, but I didn’t take but one class from him,” she remembered. She also wanted to draw unicorns and flowers and other “silly girl things,” which led to Porta’s teacher telling her she wasn’t a “serious artist.”

That stung. “I always felt like I couldn’t express myself well, and I didn’t think I was any good at it,” she admitted. “So I just totally stayed away.”

Still the seeds were there. In the meantime, Porta immersed herself in what she termed “evangelical religious conservative culture.” She wrote a bit, and went on a speaking tour.

But after a “shattering experience” where she found out some troubling secrets from her past, Porta distanced herself from the church, and a lot of what she thought to be true in the world.

“I had a lot of notions about life and women in my world that were broken,” she admitted. “I don’t even know how else to say it.”

Art wasn’t a solution, or even an escape. It’s not that simple. But it did open Porta up to change.

“I began to reinvestigate my life,” she said. “It’s never to late to change. It’s never too late to identify as something different.”

Her artistic breakthrough came at home, where she was a stay at home mom. When her son was 3, she’d gotten out construction paper and other art supplies for them to create some art. He grew disinterested in five minutes, but she was there all day, working away.

“I was using pencils before and I couldn’t figure it out. But suddenly with a two-inch brush, my world went ‘p’chew,’” she explained, mimicking the sound of a rocket lifting off.

For a while, her creative side was like that. “It was an explosion,” she described. “I was so prolific that I had things coming out of my ears. I have angry works. I have hurt works. I have works that don’t make sense to me.”

There was something inside of Porta that could only come out when brush touched canvas. She was self-taught for a while, but eventually went to MSUB, graduating with a BFA in spring 2022.

Artsy kids

Porta spends a lot of her time in her studio, which is saturated with the sweet smell of paint. Her hiking books are splattered with the stuff.

Right now, that studio is filled with roughly sketched ideas for public installations that can be placed at hubs to slow traffic and beautify the neighborhood. She estimated that she’s got 20-25 ideas drawn out, and has at least that many still in her head. Porta has invited friends and family to come over and vote on their favorite. And in her position as artist-in-residence, she’s been appearing around town at various events, asking the public for their input. Public art should be public approved, after all.

Porta is mostly a painter, but she’s envisioning sculptures. This is tricky stuff. They have to be durable and safe, but vibrant enough to catch the eye and stand out. One sketch has colored chain link fence. Another has a pair of huge pink I-beams and a mister to cool off passersby. She’s got an idea that would be a giant cootie catcher, one of those paper crafts kids make in elementary school, but turned into a “affirmation station.” Right now the leader is a stainless steel arch covered with panels.

Her son recently graduated from middle school. During the ceremony, Porta was struck by how much love there was for the athletic kids, while the artsy kids don’t get as much affirmation. So she wants to create a space for them, and offer kids and other interested folks a chance to submit their own art, which can be turned into durable signs that can hang off her existing structures.

She's thinking the two she wants to finish can be done by December. "Maybe that's ambitious," she mused, "but I have a lot of talented people in my team."

Porta regrets that Billings is something of a "public art desert." And she's right. Most of her sculptures and murals are downtown. You venture out to where people actually live, and the installations vanish. Porta sees a future where no place in Billings is more than a ten minute walk from accessible public art that's free to see and interact with.

“If this works out the way I think, I feel we’ll have a genuinely new, never seen before artwork,” she said. “It’s a new kind of public artwork. I haven’t seen it as of yet in the art world.”

A weighty goal. But one she’s taking seriously. Porta is warm and funny in person, but she’s always thoughtful about her art.

And despite her love of huge pieces, Porta’s work is intimately detailed, with thought going into each brush stroke. Her Park 3 mural captures Billings’ rise from railroad stop to metropolis with miniature portraits of some of the town’s luminaries – folks like Joseph Medicine Crow, suffragette Hazel Hunkins and cartoonist Ethel Hayes. Two adjacent walls portray the destructive flood of 1937 and the building of Cobb Field less about a decade later in 1948. Tragedy to triumph. Look close and you can even see what inning it is in the baseball game.

That Franz mural stretches through a whole room. In one part, a fish jumps into the air, his mouth agape after a tantalizing fly. His individual gills are painted. There’s also a fisherman. Porta included him to depict one of the bakery workers she met while painting.

“Public art gives people in their humdrum, everyday life a chance to see and express and interact with the world,” she said. “Art should be for everybody.”