A new Santa Claus is coming to town, Jim Jensen passes torch to Dan Nichols

“It boils down to the kids and all that’s good. Portraying St. Nicholas, he’s a holy man. He personifies the meaning of Christmas, and in your personal life you want to be that upstanding guy. You should be who you say you are always and carry the Christmas spirit throughout the year,” Nichols said. “When Christmas is in your heart it kind of oozes out of you.”

The magic that comes with being Santa Claus is hard to put into words, Nichols said.

“There’s a magic to it. If I understood it, it would probably be boring…there’s something magical and spiritual that happens,” Nichols said.

From birth to age 106

Jensen hung up his hat at his final event at The Adaptive Preforming Center for veterans earlier this month where he visited with the families who’ve come to see him every year.

“It’s the most rewarding thing I’ve ever done,” Jensen said.

The youngest child he’s ever sat with as Santa was one-hour old during his visits to the NICU. At the other end of the spectrum, he took a photo with a 106-year-old woman.