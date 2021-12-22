A new Santa Claus is coming to town, Jim Jensen passes torch to Dan Nichols

Dan Nichols pulled out his Santa suit a little early in 2021 to fulfill the wish of eight-year-old Jaycob Herman.
Herman was diagnosed with a terminal brain tumor, and when it was his turn to wish for anything in the world, he wished to spend the day with Santa.
Make-a-Wish Foundation asked Nichols to dust off his Santa suit about eight months before Christmas and spend some time with Herman, who passed away about a month later.
“As sad as it is, it was a great day. It’s pretty extraordinary, being Santa Claus,” Nichols said.
This year, Nichols is filling the shoes of Jim Jensen, who served as a Billings Santa Claus for 25 years. When Jensen brought up the idea of selling JJ’s Custom Photography to Nichols at the end of September 2021, by Thanksgiving the sale was finalized.
“He’s the only one I thought of (to take over the business). I have every confidence in him,” Jensen said.
Nichol’s 25-year-old daughter sat with Jensen every Christmas from the start of his Santa career and Nichol's two other kids, ages nine and 13, followed suit.
Nichols arrived on the Santa scene about five years ago when he grew out a full white beard. Since then, being Santa for Billings children has been a rewarding addition to his career as a business owner.
Over the years, Nichols, dressed as Santa, has visited the night crew at the post office when Christmas packages overwhelm workers and has been the Santa at The Christmas Store and for Head Start, a program for children in need of nutritious meals or opportunities for social, emotional and intellectual growth.
Nichols owned his own props before the sale, but with the new ownership of what is now JJ’s Custom Photography featuring Magic City Santa, Nichols has a full photography suite plus three printers that can instantly produce all the Christmas cards one could need.
Among the props passed on, Jensen’s iconic green chair will continue to add to the magic.
“I sensed we we’re kindred spirits,” Nichols said about Jensen. “At first I was nervous (about taking over Jensen’s business). But I feel like I’m in good shape.”
Nichols expects it will be an adjustment for the parents who have been loyal customers of Jensen’s for years, but given a chance, Nichols is confident they will come to love him too.
“It boils down to the kids and all that’s good. Portraying St. Nicholas, he’s a holy man. He personifies the meaning of Christmas, and in your personal life you want to be that upstanding guy. You should be who you say you are always and carry the Christmas spirit throughout the year,” Nichols said. “When Christmas is in your heart it kind of oozes out of you.”
The magic that comes with being Santa Claus is hard to put into words, Nichols said.
“There’s a magic to it. If I understood it, it would probably be boring…there’s something magical and spiritual that happens,” Nichols said.
From birth to age 106
Jensen hung up his hat at his final event at The Adaptive Preforming Center for veterans earlier this month where he visited with the families who’ve come to see him every year.
“It’s the most rewarding thing I’ve ever done,” Jensen said.
The youngest child he’s ever sat with as Santa was one-hour old during his visits to the NICU. At the other end of the spectrum, he took a photo with a 106-year-old woman.
Jensen even trained Santa Clauses in the past and matched them up with gigs around the country. His greatest piece of advice for the up–and-coming St. Nicholases was “don’t ever abuse the power you have.”
Both Nichols and Jensen expressed the great responsibility of being children’s most trusted confidante, calling it a sacred role.
Parents have often told Jensen to relay to the kids that if they don’t clean their room or make their bed, Santa won’t bring them any presents. Jensen scoffed and said he would never dream of talking to children that way.
“I ask them if they’re doing the best they can. When they say yes, I tell them ‘that’s good, that’s all you have to do,” Jensen said.