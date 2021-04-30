A pair of one-way downtown streets get a two-way makeover

As crews bust up the concrete on each street corner to install the traffic signal posts they'll build back the corners to include updated sidewalk ramps to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Parking along the two streets will be reconfigured; planners worked to keep the same number of spaces the streets had as one-ways, losing only a few, Fogelsong said.

Finally, crews will chip seal the two streets and re-stripe them, he said.

The project will cost $1.5 million with the funding coming from the downtown tax increment finance district. The challenge will be keeping current traffic flowing as best it can while road crews do their work.

"We're trying to be surgical about it," Fogelsong said.

The Downtown Billings Alliance has been a proponent of the project; the group helped pay for the 2019 study that looked at the feasibility of doing the conversions.

The hope is converting to two-way streets will make it easier for downtown visitors to get to the shops and restaurants and make it easier for pedestrians to get around.