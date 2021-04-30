A pair of one-way downtown streets get a two-way makeover

Billings is taking the leap this summer into multi-directional downtown traffic.
The city is currently converting the flow on North 29th Street and North 30th Street downtown from one-way to two-way traffic. The project is the first piece of a potential six-part plan to improve traffic flow, pedestrian safety and business access within downtown Billings.
"The one we decided on as a catalyst was 29th and 30th," said city engineer Mac Fogelsong.
If the switch goes well, the city will undertake other conversions within the downtown corridor.
Engineers and city planners selected 29th and 30th as their first because both streets have a lower traffic volume than others downtown, meaning it might be less disruptive. The two streets are also home to several shops and restaurants that would potentially benefit from the converted traffic flow.
Work on the conversion began two weeks ago and is expected to wrap up around July 4. Crews are installing additional traffic lights at each intersection where 29th and 30th cross Montana Avenue up to Fourth Avenue North, now that vehicles will be traveling in both directions.
As crews bust up the concrete on each street corner to install the traffic signal posts they'll build back the corners to include updated sidewalk ramps to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Parking along the two streets will be reconfigured; planners worked to keep the same number of spaces the streets had as one-ways, losing only a few, Fogelsong said.
Finally, crews will chip seal the two streets and re-stripe them, he said.
The project will cost $1.5 million with the funding coming from the downtown tax increment finance district. The challenge will be keeping current traffic flowing as best it can while road crews do their work.
"We're trying to be surgical about it," Fogelsong said.
The Downtown Billings Alliance has been a proponent of the project; the group helped pay for the 2019 study that looked at the feasibility of doing the conversions.
The hope is converting to two-way streets will make it easier for downtown visitors to get to the shops and restaurants and make it easier for pedestrians to get around.
"We’re excited for North 29th and 30th Streets to be reverted from one-way to two-way," said Mehmet Casey, development director for the Downtown Billings Alliance. "Two-ways are good for business, convenience, and safety. We’re working diligently with city staff and business/property owners to keep them informed of the process as it happens."
The city has worked with its downtown partners to make sure businesses will still be accessible during the construction and the DBA has been publicizing the project to make sure businesses and the public are aware.
"We’ll continue to reassure the community throughout this that businesses are open and accessible," Casey said.
The city spent last summer gathering community feedback on the plan through public outreach, asking residents their preference on various scenarios related to converting a selection of downtown's one-way streets, including doing nothing.
In general, the feedback from roughly 500 participants favored making the changes.
The draft plan the city produced included six downtown traffic alternatives, including plans to convert the remaining north and south one-way streets between Division Street and North 24th Street to two-way streets.
It includes plans to convert the one-way segments of Second Avenue North and 3rd Avenue North between Division Street and North 22nd Street to two-way street.
Moving beyond traffic direction, the study also includes plans to reduce Montana Avenue from three lanes to two lanes from Division Street to North 18th Street and maximize on-street parking.
Similarly, the study includes plans to reduce Sixth Avenue North from five lanes to four lanes from Main Street to North 13th Street.
The study also looks at options to convert North 13th Street to a two-lane roadway with or without a center turn lane.
Finally, the study includes a plan to create a festival street by seasonally closing Broadway Street to vehicles between First Avenue North and Second Avenue North.