A resurfacing project is proposed for Highway 72 south of Belfry

The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) would like to announce and invite the public to comment on a proposal to upgrade and resurface approximately 10.5 miles of MT 72, south of Belfry. The project begins at the Montana-Wyoming state border and extends north for 10.5 miles ending at the southern edge of Belfry.

Proposed work includes crack sealing and leveling followed by an overlay and seal and cover (chip seal), upgraded pavement markings, signage, and guardrail. This project will also include bridge deck treatment and bridge rail upgrades on the bridge over the Clarks Fork of the Yellowstone River. The purpose of the project is to preserve and extend the life of the existing asphalt and bridge surfacing to improve roadway safety for the traveling public.

The project is tentatively scheduled for construction in summer of 2023, depending on completion of all project development activities and availability of funding. No new right-of-way or utility relocations will be needed.

An important part of properly planning for future projects is partnering with the community. The Montana Department of Transportation welcomes the public to provide ideas and comments on the proposed project. Comments may be submitted online at http://www.mdt.mt.gov/contact/comment-form.aspx or in writing to Montana Department of Transportation, Billings office at PO Box 20437, Billings, MT 59104-0437. Please note that comments are for project UPN 9964000.

The public is encouraged to contact Billings District Preconstruction Engineer Mike Taylor at (406) 657-0233 or Design Project Manager Jacob Brotzler at (406) 657-0266.

Alternative accessible formats of this document will be provided on request. Persons who need an alternative format should contact the Office of Civil Rights, Department of Transportation, 2701 Prospect Avenue, PO Box 201001, Helena, MT 59620. Telephone 406-444-5416 or Montana Relay Service at 711.

