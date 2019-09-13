The community is invited to AAUW Billings’ bi-annual Bites & Beverages social from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 17, at 3632 Poly Drive.
Snacks, wine, beer, and non-alcoholic beverages will be served. At 6 p.m., Bret Rutherford, elections administrator for Yellowstone County, will lead a Fireside Chat about the elections process. The local General Election will take place in November.
The social is also an opportunity to meet others and learn more about the American Association of University Women’s programs. AAUW is a national organization committed to advancing equity for women and girls through advocacy, education, philanthropy, and research.
According to a news release from the organization, the Billings affiliate sponsors scholarships every year to outstanding students attending Montana State University Billings and Rocky Mountain College, and supports key public policy initiatives, such as efforts to close the gender wage gap. Start Smart, AAUW Billings’ salary negotiation workshop for young women, is offered at several locations in Montana, including Billings.
The organization regularly hosts learning events about relevant social themes. Its Lunch Bunch + Activity introduces attendees to eating establishments that are new, innovative, or offering different cuisines.
Bites & Beverages is a drop-in event. RSVP and get directions by contacting Pamela Jones-Hahn at pamela@jones-hahn.com or 971-322-5623, or LaVerne Frank at deanfrank@bresnan.net or 406-656-9294.