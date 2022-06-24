Abortion ruling prompts protest in Billings, with varying reactions across the state

Protesters organized on the rainy courthouse lawn in Billings Friday to protest the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, leaving the fate of abortion access to individual states.

Organized partly by the Women’s March and partly by locals, plans for the pop-up protest have been in the works since a draft of the decision was leaked in May, said Brandi Seibel, Billings resident and primary organizer of the event.

“We’re trying to have our voices be heard. One protest probably won’t change much, but at least we’re going to tell people they’re not alone,” Seibel said, raising her voice to speak over the blaring of car horns and chants going on around her.

Though the striking down of Roe v. Wade by the Supreme Court will have minimal impact to Montanans for the near future, the news still evoked a range of emotions from leaders throughout the state.

“It’s devastating and heart-wrenching,” said Helen Weems, family nurse practitioner at All Families Healthcare in Whitefish. “It feels out of touch with what (Americans want) and it feels cruel.”

The Whitefish facility offers reproductive health services that include abortion care, emergency contraception, birth control, LGBTQ+ health care, pregnancy testing and more. In the weeks since the draft of the decision was leaked, Weems has taken note of an increased demand for long-acting and effective birth control. And over the last few months the facility has provided more abortion services for patients traveling from Texas than before.

Eventually, demand for safe and legal abortions in Montana could increase as providers accept an overflow of patients from surrounding states that have trigger laws in place designed to outlaw abortion upon a Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

In order to prepare for increasing demand, leadership at All Families Healthcare has extended operational hours, brought in additional health care workers and streamlined access to medications by mail, Weems said.

But it’s hard to know what demand will be like as the country shifts into a post-Roe world. It might even be months before demand increases, said Martha Fuller, CEO of Planned Parenthood of Montana.

“Montana has been in an interesting position (for a long time),” Fuller said, adding that neighboring states, including North and South Dakota and Wyoming, have had very few providers willing to offer abortion care in the past, meaning residents were already traveling to Montana for abortions.

Fuller predicts that as time goes on, facilities that can offer abortions will become strained.

For now, self-managed abortions by way of mailed medication are protected under the 1999 Armstrong ruling, which protects Montanan’s privacy and has extended privacy to include women’s right to pre-viability abortions.

Pro-life legislation passed in the 2021 session aimed to put a stop to mailed medications that would trigger an abortion, but Planned Parenthood took legal action, calling on the Armstrong ruling to dub the bills unlawful. Since fall 2021, a preliminary injunction has blocked those laws from going into effect.

But moving that legislation into law is a top priority for Billings Republican Representative Sue Vinton.

On Friday, Vinton voiced her support of the Supreme Court decision and called for the overturning of the Armstrong precedent in Montana.

“Courts have equated a woman’s right to privacy to abortion, and those are not the same thing,” Vinton said.

In order to overturn Armstrong via a constitutional convention, Republicans would need to hold a super-majority in the legislature. Though Republicans are just a few seats shy of achieving just that, Vinton said that the GOP hasn’t settled on any one action.

While rewriting the constitution could be part of the discussion, Vinton said there are multiple avenues to consider when it comes to overturning the Armstrong ruling.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.