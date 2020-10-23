About 50 Billings students MIA during remote learning

About 50 students out of the 2,500 enrolled in remote learning this school year in Billings Public Schools never logged in for virtual school this year, according to district officials.

How remote learning would work out was one of the largest questions going into this school year for Montana's largest district, which offered either in-person or online-only instruction tracks to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Basic attendance is not the ultimate measure, but it's a starting point for a 10,000-foot review of remote learning.

“We are doing everything we can to reach out to those families, but that’s concerning,” said district Superintendent Greg Upham. He said the district is evaluating options for trying to approach families at their homes.

The lion's share of the missing students are in high school, six are in elementary school, and 13 are in middle school.

The problem is not unique to Billings, but there's not a consistent, nationwide accounting of "missing" students. While most Montana schools have tried to offer some kind of return to in-person school, many major cities in the U.S. have gone online-only to begin the school year.