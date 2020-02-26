Absarokee student unearths his potential after rough start to high school

But college is about more than securing a degree and a job for him.

“I see going to college as a like a reset button,” he said. “I think I can fix my academic history for sure.”

'Pretty stubborn'

Feddes sees more in Zugaza than a drive to improve himself.

“The things he talks about at times are how he can see himself a little bit in younger kids (who struggle in school),” Feddes said. “He’s said it several times that, I just wish I could coach those guys.”

“Just like me, they’re pretty stubborn as well,” Zugaza said.

Zugaza hopes that kids can relate to his turnaround — to recognize their own potential and channel their stubbornness.

He got a bit of a chance recently. Absarokee English teacher Drea Obert, who Zugaza had as a freshman, asked him to speak to a group of younger students about his turnaround.

“He was kind of hesitant at first,” Obert said. "(But) kids really look up to him.”

He spoke frankly about his grades as a freshman, about how he learned to be honest with himself about the choices he was making, about what it took for him to turn things around.

“It’s really hard for a kid to do that,” Oberts said. “(He said), 'you have to be proud of yourself down inside.' It was really pretty neat how he talked to the kids... I admire how far he has come and what he has become.”

