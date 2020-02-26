Absarokee student unearths his potential after rough start to high school

Absarokee High School senior Garric Zugaza is honest with himself when he looks in the mirror.
“I messed up a lot when I was younger,” he said.
He struggled academically, not valuing school. He stayed up late, going out with friends, and then sleeping through class.
Still, he always thought he could be good at school, if he wanted to be.
“We’ve always seen potential in him as a student,” said longtime Absarokee teacher Tim Zumbrun, who’s now the principal and superintendent. “And he knew it.”
About two years ago, Zugaza decided he was ready to change.
“I don’t know if I could put my finger on it. It felt incremental for me,” said math teacher Gregg Feddes. “It was just kind of a realization that what he was doing wasn’t going to get him what he wanted.”
Finding the path
That’s almost the same language that Zugaza uses.
“I realized the path I was walking on, it wasn’t going to get me anywhere,” he said.
It’s an apt description for a kid who can be found hiking in the West Rosebud during his free time, enjoying the clarity of thought that rhythmic steps, low oxygen and a steep hill can provide.
For him, the biggest shift was changing his social group — and it was harder than getting better at taking notes in class.
“I didn’t think there was anybody here to kind of go through things with,” Zugaza said. “(But) I surrounded myself with people who really cared about me.”
Feddes called the social shift “probably one of the more impressive things.”
“It’s tough for any kid, but I think it’s even tougher in a smaller school like this,” he said.
With more investment in school, academic success followed.
“I always knew I was somewhat smart,“ Zugaza said, “but I could never prove it because I didn’t care so much.”
He’s been left straddling the fence between remediating failing grades from earlier in high school and pursuing more advanced courses with an eye toward college. For example, he’s taking an online class to earn credits in freshman English. He often works in Feddes’ classroom, where he also takes pre-calculus, a math class beyond what’s required for graduation.
Zugaza plans to attend Highlands College, the two-year wing of Montana Tech in Butte, to study science next year. If that goes well, he’s considering going pursuing a degree in a field that blends science and mining, perhaps geology-related.
But college is about more than securing a degree and a job for him.
“I see going to college as a like a reset button,” he said. “I think I can fix my academic history for sure.”
'Pretty stubborn'
Feddes sees more in Zugaza than a drive to improve himself.
“The things he talks about at times are how he can see himself a little bit in younger kids (who struggle in school),” Feddes said. “He’s said it several times that, I just wish I could coach those guys.”
“Just like me, they’re pretty stubborn as well,” Zugaza said.
Zugaza hopes that kids can relate to his turnaround — to recognize their own potential and channel their stubbornness.
He got a bit of a chance recently. Absarokee English teacher Drea Obert, who Zugaza had as a freshman, asked him to speak to a group of younger students about his turnaround.
“He was kind of hesitant at first,” Obert said. "(But) kids really look up to him.”
He spoke frankly about his grades as a freshman, about how he learned to be honest with himself about the choices he was making, about what it took for him to turn things around.
“It’s really hard for a kid to do that,” Oberts said. “(He said), 'you have to be proud of yourself down inside.' It was really pretty neat how he talked to the kids... I admire how far he has come and what he has become.”