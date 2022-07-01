Access to Sibanye-Stillwater Mine improving 2 weeks after flooding; FEMA approves individual assistance

Gov. Greg Gianforte stood on the newly constructed East Rosebud Creek Bridge in Stillwater County for an update on flood recovery and access to the Sibanye-Stillwater Mine.

It has been nearly two weeks since the floods destroyed the bridge, jeopardizing access to Nye and the mine. But now the reconstruction of a permanent bridge is nearly complete, inching the mine closer to resuming operations.

A temporary access road has also been established leading up to the mine after the highway was washed out by flood waters. The 1,200-foot section of new, gravel road has opened access for about 200 employees who are performing maintenance in the mine for the time being.

It will be about three to five weeks before operations return to normal, said vice president Heather McDowell.

Construction workers need to lay a temporary bypass line to transport mine waste to the tailings facility before reopening.

Employees will receive their base pay wages through July as more workers are called back, incrementally ramping up operations.

“Historically, we’ve never had an outage like this,” McDowell said.

The East Boulder mine has carried on its operations as has the platinum and palladium recycling facility, but even so, the Stillwater Mine accounts for over half of the company’s production.

There are only two other platinum and palladium mines in the world, with one in South Africa and the other in Russia.

Individual assistance

FEMA approved individual assistance support Thursday for residents impacted by the floods in Stillwater, Carbon and Park counties.

A FEMA recovery center is being set up in Stillwater County, but a location has not yet been finalized, said Emergency Manager Dave Stamey.

“I expect we’re going to have a lot of folks in the recovery center, and that’s where they have all of the specialists in recovery. So, how to apply, what you’re eligible for, what they think the cost might be, what you might recoup,” said Stamey.

