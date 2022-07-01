 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Billings Gazette is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by TDS Fiber
alert top story topical

Access to Sibanye-Stillwater Mine improving 2 weeks after flooding; FEMA approves individual assistance

  • 0

Gov. Greg Gianforte stood on the newly constructed East Rosebud Creek Bridge in Stillwater County for an update on flood recovery and access to the Sibanye-Stillwater Mine.

It has been nearly two weeks since the floods destroyed the bridge, jeopardizing access to Nye and the mine. But now the reconstruction of a permanent bridge is nearly complete, inching the mine closer to resuming operations.

A temporary access road has also been established leading up to the mine after the highway was washed out by flood waters. The 1,200-foot section of new, gravel road has opened access for about 200 employees who are performing maintenance in the mine for the time being.

It will be about three to five weeks before operations return to normal, said vice president Heather McDowell.

Construction workers need to lay a temporary bypass line to transport mine waste to the tailings facility before reopening.

People are also reading…

Employees will receive their base pay wages through July as more workers are called back, incrementally ramping up operations.

“Historically, we’ve never had an outage like this,” McDowell said.

The East Boulder mine has carried on its operations as has the platinum and palladium recycling facility, but even so, the Stillwater Mine accounts for over half of the company’s production.

There are only two other platinum and palladium mines in the world, with one in South Africa and the other in Russia.

Individual assistance

FEMA approved individual assistance support Thursday for residents impacted by the floods in Stillwater, Carbon and Park counties.

A FEMA recovery center is being set up in Stillwater County, but a location has not yet been finalized, said Emergency Manager Dave Stamey.

“I expect we’re going to have a lot of folks in the recovery center, and that’s where they have all of the specialists in recovery. So, how to apply, what you’re eligible for, what they think the cost might be, what you might recoup,” said Stamey.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Laurel pedophile gets 80 years; victim a 'hero' for disclosing abuse

Laurel pedophile gets 80 years; victim a 'hero' for disclosing abuse

Michael Gilbert Voyles, 53, was convicted in Yellowstone County District Court earlier this year for three counts of sexual abuse which occurred over a decade ago. His conviction followed the boy he abused, now an adult, telling investigators what Voyles did to him and again recounting his trauma during the three-day trial.

Black bear spotted at ZooMontana, killed by FWP

Black bear spotted at ZooMontana, killed by FWP

A black bear was killed by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks after it was seen lumbering near ZooMontana shortly before the zoo’s usual opening time Friday. The zoo was closed until noon to deal with the situation.

Watch Now: Related Video

Unbelievable! This is the moment a cobra vomits up a massive PVC pipe

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News