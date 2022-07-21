 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4th Avenue North road construction begins July 25

Construction Zone

Road construction begins on 4th Avenue North on July 25.

 Julia Hansen

Beginning Monday, July 25, through Aug. 12, Knife River will be milling, paving, and performing related work on 4th Avenue North from North 27th Street to North 13th Street.

Expect only one lane on 4th Avenue to be open during this time. Lanes opened and closed will vary throughout construction.

Expect delays and use alternate routes if possible. Be aware of the construction equipment and personnel as work is performed, follow posted speed limits and obey all traffic control devices.

Contact Knife River-Billings at 651-2500 if you have any questions.

