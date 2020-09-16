Accident on Bench Boulevard sends teen to the hospital

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A two-vehicle collision in the Heights Wednesday night put one person in the hospital and had Bench Boulevard temporarily narrowed to one lane.

The injured person, a teenage boy, was not seriously injured and was sent to the hospital as a safety precaution, according to Billings Police Sgt. Glenn Gunther. No drugs or alcohol are suspected as factors in the crash.

A little before 8:00 p.m., emergency crews responded to a report of a car crash at Bench Boulevard and Pemberton Lane, which Billings police closed up to Main Street. An engine from the Billings Fire Department blocked off the lane on Bench Boulevard running south.

At the intersection, a white Dodge Intrepid had visible damage to its passenger side, and a Dodge Charger with a shredded bumper was parked nearby.

American Medical Response transported the teen to the hospital.

