Accidental fire damages cooking equipment at Popeyes off King Avenue East

An accidental fire Sunday morning damaged cooking equipment and set off a fire extinguishing system in the Popeyes off King Avenue East.

The fast food restaurant located at 750 Southgate Drive sustained an estimated $50,000 in damage, according to a press release from the Billings Fire Department.

The fire was reported at about 10:15 a.m.

"The automatic fire extinguishing system for the commercial cooking system activated and extinguished the fire," the press release says. "All occupants exited the building without injury."

The property and its contents are insured. In addition to damage to cooking equipment, the fire caused minor smoke damage throughout the building, the release says.

The fire happened not long after the fried chicken provider reached five years of business in Billings.

The Popeyes at 750 Southgate Drive was the first to open in the state when it began serving the public on February 28, 2015. The first Popeyes opened in New Orleans in 1972.

The only other Popeyes in Billings is located at 1020 Shiloh Crossing Blvd.

