Accidental Monroe Street apartment fire caused by candle

Accidental Monroe Street apartment fire caused by candle

Monroe Street Fire

The Billings Fire Department is on the scene of a fire in an apartment complex at 128 Monroe Street at 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

 LARRY MAYER Billings Gazette

A candle igniting combustible material caused an accidental fire in a Monroe Street apartment early Wednesday morning in Billings.

The fire was reported on the 100 block of Monroe Street at about 4:35 a.m., according to a press release from Deputy Fire Marshal Jeff McCullough.

The apartment was occupied at the time of the fire but no fire injuries were reported, according to the press release. A smoke detector alerted the occupants of the apartment to the fire and they were able to safely get out.

"The bathroom sustained heavy fire damage" and "The apartment had heavy smoke damage," the press release says.

McCullough estimated the property and content loss at $50,000. The property is insured. The contents of the apartment are not insured.

