A fire that damaged a warehouse building on the South Side of Billings appears to have been accidental, according to a fire investigator with the Billings Fire Department.
A press release issued Monday afternoon by BFD Deputy Fire Marshal Jaime Fender says no one was injured as a result of the Sunday night fire on the 3000 block of First Avenue South.
The fire caused an estimated $500,000 in property and content loss. Both the building and its contents are insured.
"The cause of the fire appears to be accidental due to the failure of an appliance," Fender wrote. "Additional investigation and testing of appliances is required to determine the exact cause."
In addition to heavy damage from the fire in the warehouse, Fender wrote that moderate smoke damage was found throughout the rest of the structure connected to the warehouse.
Multiple businesses occupy different portions of the structure that stretches almost the entire length of the block from South 30th Street to South 31st Street. The fire burned in a portion of the building occupied by CQ Fire, according to Fender. The business specializes in hood cleaning and fire protection, according to its website.