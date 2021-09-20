Active COVID cases reach 9,721 statewide; St. V's reduces elective surgeries

If postponing a procedure would be detrimental to patient care, the procedure will still be carried out. The situation will be reevaluated every week, Graves said. No changes to out-patient procedures will change at this time.

On Monday, St. V’s had 46 COVID-positive inpatients, and 10 COVID patients in the ICU with nine intubated. Of the 46 patients, 40 are unvaccinated. Graves said this is a slight decline in hospitalizations over the last several weeks, but it is too soon to say if the decline will continue.

Montana has entered a severe risk rating by COVID Act Now as the state reaches numbers last seen in early Dec. 2020. Before that, similar numbers were seen in early Nov. 2020 as Montana climbed to its peak with the highest case numbers falling on Nov. 20. The average daily new case count at the time was 1,292.7.

As of Monday, Montana has averaged 857.9 new cases a day.

From July 6, 2021 to Sept. 17, 2021, a 2,193.85% increase in cases occurred in 73 days. The last time a similar increase was recorded, it took 133 days from July 1, 2020 to Nov. 10, 2020.