Active shooter in midtown

Police surround 1207 Burlington Avenue behind the Albertsons off of 12th Street West and Grand Avenue for an active shooter around 6 p.m. on Sunday night. Several gunshots have been fired. SWAT team members and an armored vehicle arrived at the scene. Ambulances and firetrucks are on standby.

According to a tweet from the Billings Police Department, one male is injured and has been transferred for medical care. The suspect is barricaded in a residence. Police have closed the 1100 block of 12th Street West and the 1200 block of Alderson Avenue and Burlington Avenue, and are requesting the public to stay out of the area.