Actor Gary Farmer inspires other artists, speaks on the power of media

Actor Gary Farmer stood in front of a crowd Tuesday night and talked about the impacts of television.
As an Native American actor who’s been in the business for 45 years, he described TV as a way to brainwash and consumerize. Its far-reaching effects are felt all around the world, but his reason for being on television is to make people think.
“If you can make people laugh or cry, you can make them think,” Farmer said in an interview. “I never turned back once I discovered that.”
Farmer spoke during the Rocky Mountain College Presidential Lecture Series “A 20th Century Indian: Perspectives on Life and Art” at Prescott Hall on Tuesday night and explained the impacts of media on people and the Earth.
Farmer, born in Ohsweken on the Six Nations Reservation along the Grand River of the Iroquois Confederacy in Ontario, has portrayed over 100 roles in independent and mainstream film and television. He is known for his roles in the 1995 film “Dead Man,” the 1998 film “Smoke Signals” and the 1989 film “Powwow Highway," filmed outside of Lame Deer. He also plays the harmonica in a blues band called Gary Farmer and the Troublemakers.
Having been born in 1953, Farmer spoke about the industrialization that he lived through and the importance of the younger generations. Certain media and advertisements outline how people should live and think, Farmer said.
Business systems like supply and demand and the never-ending consumption of material possessions are hurting the environment. Mining for minerals for things like cell phone batteries will damage the land beyond repair, he said.
He emphasized the importance of natural law opposed to man's law in his culture, and how the bare necessities, like food, clothing and shelter, can be supplied by the Earth.
“That’s all life is. There’s nothing more that we need, yet we have all this extra stuff,” Farmer said.
He founded the Aboriginal Voices Radio Network, the Aboriginal Voices magazine and led the Aboriginal Voices Festival in the hopes of finding a better way to teach and make people think about other cultures and ways of life.
“I thought the media was the way we could turn things around for us Native people,” Farmer said in an interview. “Not only resocialize ourselves to who we are but socialize the white folk and other communities about who we are and that we’re not the enemy anymore.”
Native American artist Ben Pease was in the audience Tuesday night and said he’s looked up to Farmer since he was a kid. Pease was named the Artist of the Year by the Yellowstone Art Museum and is known for his portraiture of indigenous people and his commentary on appropriation and contrasts between historical representations and modern society. He's become an advocate through his art.
Pease grew up without a father and was inspired by Farmer. He was a constant figure in his life as he watched him in movies over the years. At first, he was just a man on TV, but soon he became one of his inspirations in his journey to becoming an artist.
“I’ve always looked up to him and his work and his ability to create and to shift those paradigms that are in between our cultures — mainstream and the Native,” Pease said. “It’s a gift that he has that I’ve always been attracted to. As a kid I thought that he was my father.”
Farmer’s teachings about the Earth and indigenous populations were vital to Pease and others, and will be important for generations to come.
“We’re all here for a purpose,” Farmer said.