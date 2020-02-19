Actor Gary Farmer inspires other artists, speaks on the power of media

Business systems like supply and demand and the never-ending consumption of material possessions are hurting the environment. Mining for minerals for things like cell phone batteries will damage the land beyond repair, he said.

He emphasized the importance of natural law opposed to man's law in his culture, and how the bare necessities, like food, clothing and shelter, can be supplied by the Earth.

“That’s all life is. There’s nothing more that we need, yet we have all this extra stuff,” Farmer said.

He founded the Aboriginal Voices Radio Network, the Aboriginal Voices magazine and led the Aboriginal Voices Festival in the hopes of finding a better way to teach and make people think about other cultures and ways of life.

“I thought the media was the way we could turn things around for us Native people,” Farmer said in an interview. “Not only resocialize ourselves to who we are but socialize the white folk and other communities about who we are and that we’re not the enemy anymore.”