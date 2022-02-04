Admired junior high teacher in Red Lodge will lose job next school year

Steve Morris, the Red Lodge middle school teacher who was essentially fired from the district recently, said Friday he had no hard feelings against the school board or the superintendent.

He does resent the process, however, that led the district to not renew his teaching contract.

Morris has been on paid administrative leave from his job as a social studies teacher and coach at Roosevelt Junior High School since Jan. 5.

Earlier this week, a special public meeting in Red Lodge held to determine Morris’ employment drew so many people it had to be moved into the school gym. The meeting drew as many as 200 people and was highly emotional, with most in the crowd supporting Morris.

The board voted 4-1 to not renew Morris’ contract for the next school year. He was placed on paid leave pending an investigation into reports he verbally threatened a student.

District officials declined to comment about specifics of the complaint.

On Thursday, school Superintendent John Fitzgerald said the non-renewal came during the three-year probationary status for new teachers wherein a school board can simply not renew a contract without having to show cause.

“I’m not angry at the superintendent and I am not mad at the board of trustees,” Morris said. “I believe them to be good and decent people who the community elected. But, I am disappointed at their decision and the process which led to this.”

After being placed on leave, Morris spoke with an investigator about the issue over zoom on Jan. 13, which was the first time he heard what the allegation was. It involved threatening a student who was kicking Morris’ son. Morris and his son do not recollect the event, Morris said Friday.

Morris has “spun this in his head” since he was placed on leave in an effort to remember the instance, he told the Gazette. He explained the timing of the instance, which he was told is Jan. 4, does not make sense in terms of when he would have been present with both his son and the other student.

Morris was later told about another complaint made against him from about a year prior where he “publicly shamed” someone, he said. Morris does not know whether the investigation is active or concluded.

Mark Herron is a parent of students in the district and attended the meeting. He felt the decision process was rushed.

“It was like pouring gasoline on a fire. It enflamed a ton of emotion and it was very clear to a lot of people there that this was more like a rubber stamp process versus an actual comment period for the public,” he said.

Herron and others present said Morris began to speak during an open comment period but he was cut short. Herron said that board members told him he was not allowed to discuss the incident under investigation.

The administration alerted the community members about the meeting 72 hours ahead of time, said Fitzgerald. Personnel posted physical advertising for the meeting outside of three schools and the administrative office, he added, which he said is the way all school board meetings are announced.

About 175 people spoke during the public comment section. Around 150 of those were in support of Morris, attendees said.

“My kids are devastated,” said Jenny McPhail, a parent whose middle school children voiced support for Morris. “We had a long talk last night with the kids about how to handle this.”

McPhail said Morris particularly helped one of her children who is diagnosed with apraxia, a neurological disorder. The child struggled with confidence while trying to find his place in the world but eventually found confidence after Morris saw his potential and believed in him, she said. Morris coached her son in football and played him as the quarterback for a time.

Morris served in the Marine Corps for 22 years before moving to Red Lodge with his family, he said. He has taught for three years.

“It would be easy for me to resign, sell my house, and start a new adventure with my family, but I feel as if this community has shown the best of itself and supported my family,” Morris said. “We love Red Lodge and we love pouring ourselves into this community.” He added that as a military family, the Morris’ have been excited to live in the same zip code for a while.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 6 Angry 10