Advisory issued for missing woman last seen in Northeast Montana

State authorities issued a missing and endangered person advisory for a 49-year-old woman last seen in Sheridan County.

Toni Lee Lepre was last seen at a bar in Antelope, Montana, on June 19. She has multiple medical issues, according to a release from the Montana Department of Justice, and there is "concern for her safety."

Lepre may be traveling to New Mexico but authorities are uncertain, and may be traveling with a person named Kenneth Alred, who has some tied to Utah, the release said.

Lepre is five feet, seven inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. She drives as silver 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix with a Montana license plate 34-2445B.

Anyone with information on Lepre should call the Sheridan County Sheriff's Office at 406-765-1200 or call 911.

