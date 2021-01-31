Advocates fight to protect Montana mobile home parks from aggressive buyers

Katelyn Anton woke up Wednesday morning and discovered she had no water, the third time that week.
Anton, along with her husband and two kids, lives in the Meadowlark Community mobile home park south of Billings. They moved there in 2016 and mostly it was a quiet, normal life. And sometimes the water would go out.
It wasn't often, she said, and the park was good about fixing the problem.
"They were extremely professional," she said. "There was always someone you could call."
When water problems started again last week, she called the office, went and knocked on the door and even tried reaching out on Facebook. By Wednesday evening, she hadn't been able to find anyone.
No water means they can't flush their toilet, cook, clean, bathe or water their pets. Anton's son is on the autism spectrum and water plays an important calming role with his sensory processing.
"They're not telling us anything and that's the frustrating part," Anton said on Wednesday.
For decades, Meadowlark was Blains Mobile Home Court, situated between the Yellowstone River and the Billings Regional Landfill. In June, Blains sold to Utah-based Havenpark Communities, which christened it Meadowlark.
Water service for Anton's portion of the park has gone out frequently enough since June that she's never sure when she's going to have it.
"When you wake up you wonder, are you going to have water," she said.
It's been a bumpy transition for the residents.
Havenpark Communities is a relatively new player in Montana's mobile home park market. Since 2018, the company has bought up parks in Great Falls, Kalispell and Billings, where it owns Cherry Creek in the Heights, Golden Acres on the West End and Meadowlark on the South Side.
The company has moved in quickly enough and angered enough of their newly-acquired residents that it caught the attention of state lawmakers.
State Rep. Cindy Newman, a Democrat from Great Falls, and Sen. Brian Hoven, her Republican counterpart in the state senate, have worked together to craft a handful of bills designed to rein in some of Havenpark's more aggressive practices.
"They've rebranded themselves as affordable housing providers," Newman said of Havenpark. "I call them Homeless Seniors R Us."
Officials from Havenpark declined phone interviews but corresponded through email.
"We are proud of the fact that we provide good-quality, attainable housing to several hundred Montana households," the company's spokesman said. "The rents our residents pay are at or below market rates."
The company's mission, according to its website, is to "make caring communities attainable for responsible residents."
One of the biggest complaints residents have lodged against Havenpark have been steeply increased rents and heavy new fees.
Pam Anderson, who lives in Cherry Creek with her four kids, owns her mobile home and pays rent on the lot where it sits. When she moved there in 2008 lot rent was $260 per month and included water and trash service.
Over the next decade, her lot rent increased incrementally and by 2020 she was paying $380 a month. Havenpark purchased Cherry Creek that summer and within three months, the company had increased rent by nearly $100 and began charging separate fees for water service and trash removal.
Between the increased lot rent and the new fees, Anderson pays $500 a month.
"It's not right," she said.
Anton's experience at Meadowlark was similar. She was paying $310 a month for lot rent and an additional $15 for water last year. Trash removal was included in her rent.
When Havenpark arrived in June, it informed residents that their rents would likely increase over the next six to 12 months, Anton said. Instead, Havenpark raised lot rents by $100 by the end of the summer, charging Anton $412 and increasing her water fee to $32. It also began to charge her $14 a month for trash removal.
Newman has lived in Highwoods Manufactured Home Community in Great Falls for two decades. It was purchased by Havenpark in 2019.
In her first 20 years there, Newman's rent increased $117. In the year and a half that Havenpark has owned Highwoods, her rent has gone up $80 and she's now paying an additional $20 in fees.
"It's a business model," she said.
At Highwoods, Newman guesses that 80% of the residents are senior citizens living on fixed incomes. She said that steep and rapid increases in fees and rent threaten these residents' ability to keep a roof over their heads. It's why she's taken to calling Havenpark "Homeless Seniors R Us."
Havenpark explains the rent and fee increases as important components to making improvements at the parks they buy. The spokesman pointed to Newman's mobile home park.
"In the case of The Highwoods, over the past two years our annual rent increase averages out to be $24," he said. "These rent increases were necessary to make improvements to aging infrastructure, address deferred maintenance, and add resident amenities."
Havenpark has invested more than $550,000 into the Great Falls property since taking ownership, and the spokesman said the company has made similar investments into its other properties in Montana.
"These investments improve residents’ quality of life and boost the value of the homes they own," he said.
Anton in Meadowlark pointed out that some of the roads in her community have been repaved since Havenpark took over.
Legislative help
Newman's and Hoven's draft legislation is designed to give residents more protection from companies that come into the state to buy mobile home parks and empower the state to take steps against bad actor companies.
The bills have not yet made it officially into the Legislature and have not yet been assigned numbers. That will happen once they're introduced on the Legislature floor.
The first bill would mandate a rent and fee justification policy for companies that buy mobile home parks to prevent rent gouging. It would also require "good cause" evictions, a protection that appeals to Pam Anderson in Cherry Creek.
When Havenpark took over Cherry Creek, residents didn't find out about the sale until notices were passed around to various residents informing them they were violating new park regulations.
Anderson was told she had to remove a basketball standard in front of her home and a trampoline behind it. If she didn't, she would be evicted, she was told.
Instead, Anderson got a lawyer and sued Havenpark. They successfully argued that because the previous owner allowed the hoop and the trampoline, and because the new owner never announced a change to those rules, it didn't have grounds to evict Anderson.
The second bill being crafted by Newman and Hoven would use the state's eminent domain powers as leverage to remove mobile home park owners that run afoul of the law.
In an effort to empower communities themselves, the third bill would require that residents of a mobile home park be notified if the park goes up for sale and give the residents the opportunity to make an offer on the property first.
NeighborWorks Montana, a nonprofit organization working to create and protect affordable housing across the state, has worked closely with Newman and Hoven to craft these bills. Creating law that would allow mobile home park residents to buy the park in which they live is a top priority.
One of NeighborWorks Montana's big tasks is identifying mobile home parks and working with owners to sell them to residents, something it's done for 13 mobile home parks across the state. The organization helps the residents incorporate themselves into a cooperative nonprofit and helps them secure the financing to purchase the park.
"The impacts are really astounding," said Kaia Peterson, executive director of NeighborWorks Montana. "Pride in ownership is really palpable."
Residents who become owners end up with a vested interest in their parks, which manifests in cleaner and safer communities, increased pride in the park and greater confidence in the residents themselves.
Resident owned
C&C Community in Billings was a mobile home park that NeighborWorks Montana helped residents to buy in 2018. In that time, the park has made improvements to infrastructure, facilities and the overall atmosphere of the community.
Speaking to the three bills, the Havenpark spokesman said the company is not in favor of the proposed legislation.
"The legislation being proposed would result in fewer affordable-housing options for Montanans," he said. "It would have an immediate chilling effect on investments needed to properly upgrade and maintain manufactured home communities and would ultimately result in degrading living conditions for Montana residents living in manufactured home communities."
Anderson and Anton are hopeful the bills that Newman and Hoven are crafting will result in legislation that will give them options for moving forward. Both have said they feel trapped in their current situation and powerless about what happens to them.
"We have no voice," Anton said. "I feel like we are left standing by ourselves."
The situation is similar for Anderson.
"I own my trailer," she said. "I have four kids, I can't just up and move."