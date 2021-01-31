Advocates fight to protect Montana mobile home parks from aggressive buyers

Katelyn Anton woke up Wednesday morning and discovered she had no water, the third time that week.

Anton, along with her husband and two kids, lives in the Meadowlark Community mobile home park south of Billings. They moved there in 2016 and mostly it was a quiet, normal life. And sometimes the water would go out.

It wasn't often, she said, and the park was good about fixing the problem.

"They were extremely professional," she said. "There was always someone you could call."

When water problems started again last week, she called the office, went and knocked on the door and even tried reaching out on Facebook. By Wednesday evening, she hadn't been able to find anyone.

No water means they can't flush their toilet, cook, clean, bathe or water their pets. Anton's son is on the autism spectrum and water plays an important calming role with his sensory processing.

"They're not telling us anything and that's the frustrating part," Anton said on Wednesday.

For decades, Meadowlark was Blains Mobile Home Court, situated between the Yellowstone River and the Billings Regional Landfill. In June, Blains sold to Utah-based Havenpark Communities, which christened it Meadowlark.