Advocates hope decisive recreational marijuana vote will finally put the issue to rest

The vote to keep recreational marijuana sales legal in Yellowstone County left little in doubt.

On Tuesday night, voters voted 58% to 42% to leave in place recreational marijuana sales, and proponents of the law hope that maybe this will be the final word on the issue for Yellowstone County.

"The people have spoken…again," Matt Martin an owner with the medical and recreational marijuana shop Elevated said by email. "They chose to preserve millions in tax revenue and hundreds of local jobs. As far as I’m concerned, this is settled."

It's the third time since November 2020 that Billings voters have cast a ballot asking about recreational marijuana.

Montana voters in 2020 approved legalizing recreational marijuana — narrowly in Yellowstone County, where the vote was 50.7% to 49.3% in favor, a difference of roughly 1,100 votes.

A year later, Billings officials went to voters to ask whether recreational marijuana storefronts should be allowed within city limits. This time voters said no, rejecting city storefronts by a healthy margin of 55% to 45%.

Finally, county leaders went to voters Tuesday night asking whether legalized "non-medical" marijuana sales should be overturned in Yellowstone County. By Wednesday, the count stood 26,514 against overturning to 18,969 in favor.

With these two votes, the city and county can no longer go back to voters specifically on the question of recreational marijuana.

Legalized pot was born out of a ballot initiative approved by state voters in November 2020 that was then formalized as HB 701 in the state legislature and signed into law in 2021.

Along with giving local governments authority to regulate cultivation, manufacture and sales of recreational cannabis, HB 701 also gave local governments the ability to return to voters one time to ask if they wanted legalized marijuana sold in their community.

The reasoning was legislators believed after a year or two of sales, if those communities were unhappy with the impact of recreational marijuana, they could return to voters to address the issue.

With Billings' vote in November and Yellowstone County's on Tuesday night, both communities have now used their one option to go back to voters.

Steve Zabawa has fought recreational marijuana legalization in Montana for years through his SafeMontana organization. He felt pretty confident, following Billings' November vote, that county voters would overturn legalized sales.

"Everybody was scratching their heads," he said.

Zabawa believes the ballot language in Tuesday's election wasn't clear enough and that it confused voters. He also believes the campaign signs used by the pro-recreational marijuana groups were misleading in how they stated the amount in tax revenue brought in by sales.

He touted a victory in Granite County, south of Missoula, where voters overturned recreational sales. Granite has a population of 3,300 residents.

The next fight for Zabawa and SafeMontana will be November's elections in the city of Great Falls, and Cascade and Flathead counties. His goal is to continue to campaign for counties to flip from legalized sales to bans, like Granite County did Tuesday night.

"I believe a lot of others will fall," he said.

Recreational marijuana has been on sale in Montana since January and in Yellowstone County, it's become a booming business. Statewide through May, Montanans have bought $123 million worth of recreational and medical marijuana, generating $17 million in tax revenue for the state, according to the Department of Revenue.

During the same time period, Yellowstone County has led every other county in the state on sales, bringing in a total of $22 million. County voters approved a local 3% sales tax on recreational marijuana last year, meaning 3% of that $22 million stays in Yellowstone.

