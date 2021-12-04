Affordable housing development in Billings gets tax credit boost from state

A new residential development will soon add some affordable housing in Billings, where rents and home prices have shot up over the past few years.
The project, Tapestry Apartments on First Avenue South, is expected to break ground at the beginning of summer 2022.
Eric Basye, executive director of Community Leadership and Development, Inc., said the Montana Board of Housing has approved the nonprofit’s Low Income Housing Tax Credits.
In addition, the Montana Department of Commerce approved CLDI’s application for HOME Investment Partnerships Program funding. CLDI and the development consultant, Mountain Plains Equity Group of Billings, submitted the Tapestry Apartments applications to the Montana Board of Housing and Montana Department of Commerce earlier this fall.
Tapestry Apartments will provide 26 affordable housing units. The corridor of First Avenue South serves as a connecting point for Billings and has become an important site of focus for developing the South Side community. Since 2016, CLDI has invested over $4.2 million on First Avenue South and is currently constructing a $1.7 million project called Mosaic Senior Living to serve as elderly housing.
Adjacent to Rail//Line Coffee, a CLDI project completed in 2020, and immediately across the street from the CLDI office is a building and a vacant lot known as Galles Filters. CLDI purchased both properties in September 2021.
Tapestry Apartments will be constructed on the vacant lot and will provide 14 one-bedroom and 12 two-bedroom rental units, several of which will meet ADA accessibility requirements and 12 spaces of covered parking. The apartments will be available to residents with income levels at or below 60% of the Area Median Income.
The LIHTC and HOME programs are administered by the Montana Board of Housing and the Montana Department of Commerce’s Housing Division. Each year the federal government allocates tax credits and HOME funds to each state. Tax credits available in Montana in 2021 equaled $28,850,000. Project sponsors from across the state compete for the tax credit awards; out of 13 initial applications submitted in Montana this year, Tapestry Apartments was one of the projects that received an award.