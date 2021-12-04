Affordable housing development in Billings gets tax credit boost from state

A new residential development will soon add some affordable housing in Billings, where rents and home prices have shot up over the past few years.

The project, Tapestry Apartments on First Avenue South, is expected to break ground at the beginning of summer 2022.

Eric Basye, executive director of Community Leadership and Development, Inc., said the Montana Board of Housing has approved the nonprofit’s Low Income Housing Tax Credits.

In addition, the Montana Department of Commerce approved CLDI’s application for HOME Investment Partnerships Program funding. CLDI and the development consultant, Mountain Plains Equity Group of Billings, submitted the Tapestry Apartments applications to the Montana Board of Housing and Montana Department of Commerce earlier this fall.

Tapestry Apartments will provide 26 affordable housing units. The corridor of First Avenue South serves as a connecting point for Billings and has become an important site of focus for developing the South Side community. Since 2016, CLDI has invested over $4.2 million on First Avenue South and is currently constructing a $1.7 million project called Mosaic Senior Living to serve as elderly housing.