After 2020 boom, restrictions put fireworks stands in danger of going bust

Jesse Moore, the principal of Elder Grove School, owns two fireworks stands on Old Hardin Road. He found out about the Stage II fire restrictions just days after receiving his stock for the year. Now his usually lucrative fireworks sales are at risk — along with money that he has invested in his growing business.
Moore is a franchise owner under TNT Fireworks, a national chain that operates under a model similar to franchise restaurants. Independent owners who sign on are shipped all of the materials needed to operate a fireworks stand, including the sales structure, storage containers, and all necessary stock. In exchange, the owners receive a commission on sales.
Moore opted to open a second stand in hopes of increasing sales. He paid $1,000 out of pocket to hire an employee to manage the stand for its two weeks of operation, money which he now is at risk of losing due to Yellowstone County’s fire restrictions.
Following severe heat and drought raising fire concerns, Yellowstone County Commissioners last Tuesday made the decision to implement Stage II fire restrictions, banning campfires, smoking in fire-prone areas, and the usage of fireworks within county lines.
The restrictions only prevent the usage of fireworks, not sales, meaning that fireworks stands in Yellowstone County and other Stage II areas are free to sell the explosive recreational devices to locals who are banned from actually using them. This distinction has left many fireworks sellers facing fewer customers and lower sales, during a time when supply chain disruptions have already caused fireworks shortages.
“It’s hard not to be skeptical — I don’t understand the logic between ‘we’re banning fireworks’ and ‘go ahead and sell them,’” said Moore. The ban has already reduced customer traffic to his stands, which are located far from the main highways.
“For some of us, it’s hoping to break even, and that’s kind of where I’m at,” Moore said. “Our sales at this stand compared to last year are considerably lower.”
Fortunately for Moore, the income from the stand isn’t necessary to his livelihood. It serves more as a summer side-gig, providing funding for savings or vacations. “I think most people go into it making sure it isn’t a piece of their livelihood,” he said. “I do feel sorry for those who make it a livelihood thing.”
Rick and JoAnn Bartsch also own a stand through TNT, but their experience under the ban has been significantly different.
“We’ve had as many people as last year, when people came out of the woodwork,” said Rick Bartsch. “Our first day’s sale was as good as last year’s.”
The Bartsches’ stand is the largest by sales in Billings, in part because of its highly visible and easily accessible location just off of the interstate on South Billings Boulevard. Due to their size, they’ve hired four employees to help manage the stand.
Under the same contract as Moore, the Bartsches’ stand has stayed open for sales. “Our boss told us we needed to open, and we have been, and we’ve been pleasantly surprised at how many people have come,” said JoAnn Bartsch.
While many customers are aware of the ban, Rick Bartsch isn’t too concerned about customers who choose to ignore it. “If they choose to possibly have a fine, or have their fireworks confiscated, that’s their choice,” he said. “We’re here to sell, what people do with it is not our business. They’re adults, hopefully they can make good decisions on their own.”
Fortunately for both Moore and the Bartsches, their agreement with TNT means that even if the ban prevents them from selling the entirety of their stock, they’re protected from losses.
“Everything we don’t sell over here, we box it up and send it back,” Rick Bartsch said. “We don’t have any money into it.”
Skin in the game
For independently owned fireworks stands, the stakes are much higher.
Eric Fisher, a Billings paramedic, owns General Mortars fireworks, at 2323 Old Hardin Rd. Unlike Moore and the Bartsches, Fisher is an independent owner. Fisher owns his stand and equipment outright, and has the freedom to purchase fireworks from any manufacturer he prefers. However, he’s also on the hook for every expense, regardless of whether or not his stock sells.
For independent fireworks sellers like Fisher, there is quite a bit more to lose. If they can’t sell their stock, expenses like wages, equipment rentals, unsold stock, and land usage will have to be paid out of pocket. “It can be tens of thousands, depending on the year,” said Fisher.
2020 was an extremely strong year for fireworks sales. “People had so much pent-up energy, they were so tired of being indoors,” said Fisher. “Fourth of July was one of those things they could do and be outside, and feel pretty safe about it.” Many stands, including Fisher’s, sold out before the Fourth, an extremely rare occurrence.
Now, however, the ban has put otherwise good sales at risk. While this doesn’t affect sellers like Bartsch, since a fair amount of their sales are driven by highway traffic, owners like Fisher see a reduction in sales, due to their local clientele. “Of course it’s going to impact (sales),” said Fisher. “As for how much, we don’t really know.”
While sales can be hard to predict early in the selling season, since the majority of sales are made on the third and Fourth of July, Fisher has already seen some changes. Some customers are visiting the stand early to stock up in advance, afraid that fireworks will sell out again. This isn’t a baseless fear, considering that Fisher was only able to obtain 60% of his normal stock, due to supply chain disruptions in Chinese fireworks manufacturers.
The visitors that Fisher have spoken with are all aware of the ban. “I don’t have people coming in and saying that they’re going to be defiant of that,” said Fisher. Customers instead assert that they intend either to head out of county lines, or wait for New Year's Eve to light their fireworks.
“When it comes down to it, I don’t want anybody breaking the law,” said Fisher. “Wait until the fire ban has been dropped, go where it is legal to shoot it. If not, just wait until we can.”