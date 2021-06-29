After 2020 boom, restrictions put fireworks stands in danger of going bust

For independent fireworks sellers like Fisher, there is quite a bit more to lose. If they can’t sell their stock, expenses like wages, equipment rentals, unsold stock, and land usage will have to be paid out of pocket. “It can be tens of thousands, depending on the year,” said Fisher.

2020 was an extremely strong year for fireworks sales. “People had so much pent-up energy, they were so tired of being indoors,” said Fisher. “Fourth of July was one of those things they could do and be outside, and feel pretty safe about it.” Many stands, including Fisher’s, sold out before the Fourth, an extremely rare occurrence.

Now, however, the ban has put otherwise good sales at risk. While this doesn’t affect sellers like Bartsch, since a fair amount of their sales are driven by highway traffic, owners like Fisher see a reduction in sales, due to their local clientele. “Of course it’s going to impact (sales),” said Fisher. “As for how much, we don’t really know.”