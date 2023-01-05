After 35 years, the Blue Angels will fly over Billings Jan. 13

The Blue Angels will be performing a short fly over in the Billings community on Friday, Jan. 13 in advance of the Summer of 2023 Yellowstone International Air Show Aug. 12 and 13. The last major airshow in Billings was held in the Summer of 2001.

The Yellowstone International Air Show is not just an air show. It’s a spectacle, family-friendly event that merges awe-inspiring feats of aviation with patriotism, the enticing thrill of sports, entertainment, art, technology and more. It's a truly unique experience Taking place over two days, the air show has an action-packed lineup of events featuring the Navy’s best aviators in the air with the World-Famous Blue Angels.

This sneak peek appearance by one of The Angels is scheduled for Jan. 13 at 12:45 p.m. They will be loud and beautiful as they descend into Billings. The pilots will leave the airport on Saturday the 14th at 9 a.m.

Media entities will have an opportunity to film the landing and arrival of one Blue Angel Jet #7 / #8 and the opportunity to have a short interview with the incoming Blue Angel pilots, and Kendall “Thumper” Switzer, a former naval aviator who was a member of the Blue Angels squadron in the 1990s. Switzer, now lives in Bozeman. The interviews will be held at the Edwards Jet Center.

Airshow organizer Jake Penwell said he grew up in Billings watching air shows and seeing the Blue Angels come to town prompted him to join the Navy.

"A hundred percent, it was the Blue Angels that steered me into the Navy, and now my son is in the Navy," Penwell said.

The 2023 Yellowstone International Airshow will include WWII vintage planes, and perhaps an A10 Warthog, along with more modern planes.

Tickets for the main event go on sale February 2023. Volunteer opportunities are available to the community. All volunteers can register online at the website, https://yellowstoneairshow.com/