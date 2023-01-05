After 35 years, the Blue Angels will fly over Billings Jan. 13th

The Blue Angels will be performing a short fly over in the Billings community on Friday, Jan. 13 in advance of the Summer of 2023 Yellowstone International Air Show Aug. 12 and 13. The last major airshow in Billings was held in the Summer of 2001.

The Yellowstone International Air Show is not just an air show. It’s a spectacle, family-friendly event that merges awe-inspiring feats of aviation with patriotism, the enticing thrill of sports, entertainment, art, technology and more. It's a truly unique experience! Taking place over two days, the air show has an action-packed lineup of events featuring the Navy’s best aviators in the air with the World-Famous Blue Angels.

This sneak peek appearance by one of The Angels is scheduled for Jan. 13 at 12:45 p.m. They will be loud and beautiful as they descend into Billings.

All interested media entities will have the opportunity to film the landing and arrival of one Blue Angel Jet #7 / #8 and the opportunity to have a short interview with the incoming Blue Angel pilots, and Kendall “Thumper” Switzer, a former naval aviator who was a member of the Blue Angels squadron in the 1990s. Switzer, now lives in Bozeman. The interviews will be held at the Edwards Jet Center. No security measures or media passes are required.

Tickets for the main event go on sale February 2023. Volunteer opportunities are available to the community. All volunteers can register online at the website.

For additional information specific to the 2023 Summer airshow – please contact: Matt McDonnell – (406) 861-1844 or Jake Penwell (406) 861-1844