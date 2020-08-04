After a deadly July, Yellowstone County officials face COVID-19 and August with caution

Yellowstone County left the month of July with more than five times as many confirmed cases of COVID-19 as it had going in, and has continued to lead the state in active cases with more than 500.
Yellowstone County Public Health Officer John Felton said the responsibility of halting further spread of the virus in August, with the start of school just weeks away, falls on residents.
“I would encourage people not to wear their masks, and wash their hands and watch their distance because I, or the governor, or the CDC or anyone else says so…I would point to 15 residents at Canyon Creek, and say I believe we should care enough about each other to tolerate those little inconveniences for the good of others,” said Felton, referring to the 15 residents at a Billings senior care center who have died following an outbreak in July.
During the past month, the number of cases of the virus in Yellowstone County jumped from 174 to 1,022 as of July 31. During the same time, 22 county residents died due to COVID-19 complications. That's more deaths than any other county in the state.
All together, 27 people have died in the county, the most recent one an elderly woman who died Sunday at an area hospital, according to RiverStone Health.
“Of the 27 people who have lost their lives due to COVID-19, 17 of them resided in a senior living community,” Felton said.
The order initially issued by Felton in early July barring visits to senior care facilities, except for end-of-life visits, remains in effect as 149 positive COVID-19 cases have been reported among staff and residents of Yellowstone County’s centers for senior care. Including Canyon Creek Memory Care, a total of nine facilities have confirmed cases of the virus that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports hospitalizing exponentially more seniors than any other age group.
Although sentinel testing in the state has temporarily stopped, Felton said, any licensed senior care facility in the state that has a positive case of COVID-19 is required to undergo two rounds of testing. As of Friday, two of those nine facilities had completed their two rounds and been cleared to accept new residents.
Felton said there are currently 52 people hospitalized with symptoms from the virus in Yellowstone County, 72% of all active hospitalizations in the state. Nine of those in Billings are in the ICU and seven are on ventilators.
According to data compiled over the month of July, Felton said of the people getting treatment for COVID-19 in Yellowstone County hospitals, 40% are from outside the county.
In a study of 172 cases confirmed last month, Felton said nearly one-fourth of those who tested positive became infected from a household member. Of those, 27% said they had attended an informal gathering, like a BBQ or party. Half of those questioned could not say where they might have contracted the virus.
A confirmation of three City of Billings employees, two custodians and an IT staff members, has shuttered City Hall until Thursday. Felton said that as of July 31, over 1,000 people in Yellowstone County were in quarantine because of a possible exposure to the virus, and 300 people were isolated because they had tested positive.
The number of close contacts for each positive case ranged from zero to 50, according to data gathered from contact tracing, with an average of three per case. The spike in cases has stressed healthcare workers in the county to the point that five of the six benchmarks used by the county’s Unified Health Command have shifted to show that resources are beginning to slip behind the county’s needs.
“As we continue to have cases and large numbers of contacts, the number of people in quarantine is having a detrimental impact on our ability to keep our businesses open. Small business is the backbone of our economy, and Montana’s economy, and having just one person test positive…can mean the closure of that business until the end of that quarantine period,” Felton said.
Felton said a single confirmed case would not entail a complete, immediate closure of a business, however. Taking a more “surgical” approach to addressing a possible outbreak, he said a closure would depend on the size of a business, how many employees tested positive and whether it was a bar or restaurant.
Felton said RiverStone had logged over 150 calls about the use of masks, with the majority being complaints about businesses not complying with Gov. Steve Bullock’s directive for face coverings in indoor spaces. All complaints about businesses not adhering to the directive, be it employees not wearing masks or allowing customers to enter without one, are logged with the County Attorney’s Office.
“With respect to masking, we have heard reports that people are claiming they have a waiver or are otherwise exempt from wearing a face mask under the governor’s directive. Some are saying that they have a medical condition that prevents them from wearing a mask. I would submit to you that if you have a condition that prevents you from wearing a mask, you probably should be staying home as much as possible,” Felton said.
With school classes set to begin Aug. 24, Felton said he has been in contact with both administrators and activity directors to prepare for the start of school and the fall sports season. A draft for how activities will function, he said, will be made public before then.
“Our goal is to work on one policy that will apply consistently, countywide, to all high school sports events, regardless of whether it’s class AA, class A, Class B or class C,” he said.
Felton said it would not surprise him to see cases in schools once students return, but keeping them consistently in the same groups, and aggressively monitoring for the virus will help prevent an entire schools from closing.
According to the draft reopening guide for Billings Public Schools, a COVID-19 shutdown of a classroom or school would result in all of those students immediately transitioning to distance learning.
“We’d also have to understand the nature of the outbreak…That’s why it’s so important that we have enough resources for a timely investigation and contact tracing,” Felton said.
Those with COVID-19 symptoms can receive a free test from RiverStone Health at its drive-through testing station at the Shrine Auditorium at 1125 Broadwater Avenue, which opens at 9 a.m., Monday-Friday.
