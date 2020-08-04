After a deadly July, Yellowstone County officials face COVID-19 and August with caution

In a study of 172 cases confirmed last month, Felton said nearly one-fourth of those who tested positive became infected from a household member. Of those, 27% said they had attended an informal gathering, like a BBQ or party. Half of those questioned could not say where they might have contracted the virus.

A confirmation of three City of Billings employees, two custodians and an IT staff members, has shuttered City Hall until Thursday. Felton said that as of July 31, over 1,000 people in Yellowstone County were in quarantine because of a possible exposure to the virus, and 300 people were isolated because they had tested positive.

The number of close contacts for each positive case ranged from zero to 50, according to data gathered from contact tracing, with an average of three per case. The spike in cases has stressed healthcare workers in the county to the point that five of the six benchmarks used by the county’s Unified Health Command have shifted to show that resources are beginning to slip behind the county’s needs.