After almost 50 years, Billings finalizes complete zoning code overhaul

The new code includes everything from the detailed — like new regulations on commercial sign height and size — to the broad, like what exactly defines neighborhoods, commercial areas and industrial zones and what can be built there.

Closely watched was the rewriting of the zoning codes governing casinos and bars and craft alcohol establishments.

Under the new code, any newly constructed or remodeled bar or casino would have to be built at least 600 feet from places like parks, churches, schools and residential neighborhoods. Along with that, the new code eliminates giving bars and casinos waivers to that requirement.

Cromwell pointed to Grand Avenue as an example. From 9th Street West to 54th Street West, Grand Avenue has 22 bars or casinos; under the new code only five of those establishments would be in compliance with the new requirements, she said.

However, the new code allows for those existing businesses to stay as long as they're not destroyed, abandoned for six months or closed for a year, Cromwell said. If the bar or casino gets destroyed by accident or disaster, it can't rebuild as a bar or casino if it doesn't fit the new zoning requirements.