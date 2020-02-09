After around 3 feet of snow in a week, Red Lodge residents keep digging out

7 Day Forecast
At noon on Sunday, Kelly Bertram doing the same thing he had started doing four hours earlier outside his home near downtown Red Lodge: shoveling snow.
"Right now it's kind of hard to figure out where to put it," Bertram said, standing on his neatly shoveled sidewalk surrounded by piles of snow heaped to about his height.
Nearby, his neighbor Paula Priest was dedicated to the same pursuit, and throughout town other residents were once again raising shovels and firing up snowblowers in a mountain town where snow totals over the last week added up to 3 feet or more in some areas.
"That's about as high as I can throw it," Priest said after tossing away one shovelful of snow onto a pile nearly at eye level.
Snowfall totals over the previous week around Red Lodge ranged from 49 inches (or just over 4 feet) on Red Lodge Mountain to about 32 inches in an area about 4 miles north of town. Near the airport, snowfall had reached about 38 inches when measurements were taken Saturday night, according to the National Weather Service in Billings.
Thursday morning about 13 inches of snow had fallen over the previous 24 hours, which was the largest snowfall total of the week. But there was plenty of snow on other days. By Monday morning about 11.5 inches of snow had fallen over the previous 24 hours.
Sunday, Bertram and Priest were working with the remains of another round of snow that dropped about 9 inches in a nearby area, according to the weather service.
A low pressure system on its way to Wyoming contributed to the early week snow, said Julie Arthur, a weather service meteorologist in Billings. After that an unstable northwest flow helped multiple bands of snow set up over the Red Lodge area.
"Snow bands can bring really heavy snow in short amounts of time" she said.
Still, it wasn't the worst snow situation longtime Red Lodge residents Betram and Priest had ever seen. Betram said he went to school in Red Lodge during the early 1970s and still remembers an adult putting him out of a second-story window so he could shovel the front doors enough for the grownups to join him.
Recalling a big snow storm in the early 1980s, Priest said her children would walk onto the roof of her home and then jump into the snow.
Priest said that these days she tries to take her shoveling in "small bites" and that sometimes she gets angry, which helps. "It gives me more energy," she said.
After finishing her own house, Priest said she would be heading over to her mother's home to shovel her out.
"I'm 72 and about ready for a snowblower," she said.
Nearby her son's dog Pepper watched with interest. Pepper, a black Labrador retriever, loves the snow, she said.
"Cats, not so much," she added.
For Bertram, the need to have a clear sidewalk in front of his house is especially important because his 175-feet of sidewalk lies along a walking route to school.
He said to clear his driveway, get his vehicles out of the snow and do the sidewalk could take 6 to 8 hours.
The 61-year-old tried to put a positive spin on all the shoveling life brings his way in Red Lodge, saying it keeps him in good shape. When the work is all done, he said it's time to relax.
"Well, I sit down and usually have myself something, maybe a hot toddy. Then I end up eating a big meal," he said. "Then I go to bed."
There could be more fresh snow when Bertram and other Red Lodge residents wake up Monday.
Arthur, the meteorologist, said that more bands of snow could be headed for the Red Lodge area Sunday night. It's hard to predict exactly where they'll set up and how much snow they'll produce.
The weather system going into Monday could produce about an inch-and-a-half of snow, she said.