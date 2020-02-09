After around 3 feet of snow in a week, Red Lodge residents keep digging out

Sunday, Bertram and Priest were working with the remains of another round of snow that dropped about 9 inches in a nearby area, according to the weather service.

A low pressure system on its way to Wyoming contributed to the early week snow, said Julie Arthur, a weather service meteorologist in Billings. After that an unstable northwest flow helped multiple bands of snow set up over the Red Lodge area.

"Snow bands can bring really heavy snow in short amounts of time" she said.

Still, it wasn't the worst snow situation longtime Red Lodge residents Betram and Priest had ever seen. Betram said he went to school in Red Lodge during the early 1970s and still remembers an adult putting him out of a second-story window so he could shovel the front doors enough for the grownups to join him.

Recalling a big snow storm in the early 1980s, Priest said her children would walk onto the roof of her home and then jump into the snow.

Priest said that these days she tries to take her shoveling in "small bites" and that sometimes she gets angry, which helps. "It gives me more energy," she said.

After finishing her own house, Priest said she would be heading over to her mother's home to shovel her out.