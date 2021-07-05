After beating cancer three times, Billings survivor joins Relay for Life

Reneé Lewis’ cancer was diagnosed on her 39th birthday.
That day, she was boarding a plane in Denver, returning to Billings from a visit to her grandparents in Oklahoma. Dr. Elizabeth Connor of Billings Clinic called her.
“She’s like ‘I need you to come in today',” recalled Lewis. Connor wanted to see her as soon as she got off the plane. “She’s like, ‘What time do you get back?’ I said 12:30. She goes ‘I’ll see you at 2:30'.”
Four days later, Lewis was in surgery. She had been diagnosed with stage 1 uterine cancer, and stage 3b ovarian cancer. One ovary was the size of a lemon; the other, the size of a coconut. Every reproductive organ had to be removed — Lewis’ life was at stake.
After a five-day recovery in the hospital, Lewis stayed in a hotel with her grandmother, a fellow cancer survivor who had flown from Georgia to help her recover from her hysterectomy.
A sudden separation from her husband meant she found herself living alone. She struggled to take care of everyday tasks.
“I couldn’t lift anything, couldn’t do anything,” said Lewis. “That’s when I needed him the most.”
“During the chemo, I needed something to take my mind off the cancer.” A local painting studio offered free online classes during the pandemic, so Lewis decided to paint. “I didn’t think I was really artistic, but you don’t have to be good to paint.”
Lewis’ grandmother flew back to Billings for every one of Lewis’ six sessions of chemo. “She would give me ideas,” said Lewis. “'Here, try painting this, or try painting this.’”
Lewis’ painting was the first step on a journey of self-discovery. She dyed her hair teal for ovarian cancer awareness, reconnected with family, and sought counseling to help her healing process. “It took a lot of self-realization, and accepting what was happening to me, and making the best of it,” said Lewis.
Now, despite having been diagnosed with and treated for colon cancer as recently as May, Lewis has plans to get involved with local cancer support and advocacy groups. She has already re-dyed her hair, opting this time for blue, the color for colon cancer awareness.
Lewis is also planning to join this year’s Relay for Life on July 9. She’s no stranger to the event — her grandmother had volunteered for the American Cancer Society in Savannah, Georgia, and both participated in the Relay for Life in Georgia’s Gwinnett County, one of the country’s largest Relays.
When Lewis moved from Georgia to Billings in late 2018, she had already missed that year’s Relay in Billings, and the COVID-19 pandemic prevented her from participating in 2019 and 2020. Now, with the Relay once again hosting the Survivor Walk, she can finally take part. “I’m actually very excited for it,” said Lewis. “I think it’s time to come together again.”
This year’s Relay for Life is a “hybrid event,” combining aspects from 2020’s socially distanced event with traditional activities. The Survivor Walk will take place at Billings West High School’s track, but is open by registration only.
While the track and high school grounds won’t be publicly accessible, participants are encouraged to cruise 24th Street West, similar to 2020’s Relay. Luminaries can be purchased by drive-thru service at the school bus drop-off area, and participants are encouraged to place them on 24th Street West between St. John’s Avenue and Monad Road.
The Relay begins at 6 p.m. Friday evening, with opening ceremonies at 6:30 p.m., ending with fireworks at 11.
“I never wanted to be the survivor, or do the survivor lap as a survivor, but the fact that I’m able to because I survived it is very exciting,” said Lewis.