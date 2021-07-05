After beating cancer three times, Billings survivor joins Relay for Life

Lewis’ grandmother flew back to Billings for every one of Lewis’ six sessions of chemo. “She would give me ideas,” said Lewis. “'Here, try painting this, or try painting this.’”

Lewis’ painting was the first step on a journey of self-discovery. She dyed her hair teal for ovarian cancer awareness, reconnected with family, and sought counseling to help her healing process. “It took a lot of self-realization, and accepting what was happening to me, and making the best of it,” said Lewis.

Now, despite having been diagnosed with and treated for colon cancer as recently as May, Lewis has plans to get involved with local cancer support and advocacy groups. She has already re-dyed her hair, opting this time for blue, the color for colon cancer awareness.

Lewis is also planning to join this year’s Relay for Life on July 9. She’s no stranger to the event — her grandmother had volunteered for the American Cancer Society in Savannah, Georgia, and both participated in the Relay for Life in Georgia’s Gwinnett County, one of the country’s largest Relays.