After Angie Freyenhagen underwent a lumpectomy at St. Vincent Healthcare in January 2016, she had to wait more than a week to discover if all the cancer had been removed.
“At the time I was a single mom of two children,” she said. “It was excruciating to think about all the what-ifs.”
When Freyenhagen got the call from her surgeon, Dr. Barry McKenzie, that some cancer remained, she reluctantly agreed to undergo a second surgery to remove more of the surrounding tissue. Again she waited a week to learn the outcome.
This time, the news was good. The margins were clear of cancer.
But Freyenhagen never forgot how painful the wait was, or having to go through it twice. And when she and now-husband Jeremy Freyenhagen got the opportunity to contribute toward the purchase of a machine that gives surgeons a clearer view of those margins in the operating room, she didn’t hesitate.
“If Jeremy and I can help one woman not to have to sit and have that pressure and stress of the unknown, it is well worth the money,” she said.
The couple donated $10,000 to the St. Vincent Healthcare Foundation help buy the Trident HD Specimen Radiography System for the Billings hospital.
The foundation will cover the rest of the estimated $85,000 cost of the machine, which has been ordered. McKenzie said the hope is to have it up and running within the next couple of months.
Billings Clinic has a similar system in place for its breast cancer surgery program.
Freyenhagen, 49, lives and works with her husband at their business, Freyenhagen Construction. A Realtor on the side, she focuses on interior design and customer relations.
They married in 2018 and have five children between them, including Angie’s daughter, 28, and son, 20. The couple also has a 3 ½-year-old grandson.
But in July 2015, Freyenhagen was diagnosed with breast cancer, which had spread to at least one lymph node. During the next five months she underwent six rounds of chemotherapy to shrink the tumor in her right breast.
McKenzie performed the first surgery on Jan. 27, 2016. In this type of operation, the surgeon’s goal is to remove the tumor and enough surrounding tissue to reach what is called the negative margin — where no cancer remains.
The national average for surgeries that result in a positive margin — some cancer remaining — is 25%, though McKenzie said the rate is lower at St. Vincent. That requires a second surgery to remove additional tissue to get to the negative margin.
Up until now at St. Vincent, after the surgeon removed the lumpectomy tissue, it was taken across the street to the Breast Center. There, a radiologist took images on two different planes, to check the margins.
The radiologist called the OR if more tissue needed to be removed. The radiologist would try to describe the location to the surgeon.
“We sit in the OR waiting to hear from the radiologist while the patient is asleep,” McKenzie said.
The new radiography system “will allow us to evaluate the lumpectomy specimen within the operating room,” he said.
Multiple images can be taken in the OR and transmitted electronically to the radiologist, along with the surgeon’s interpretation. The two can both see the same views and more easily identify questionable margins, boosting accuracy.
The technology won’t eliminate the need for a pathologist to study the tissue under a microscope to verify the negative margins. That will still mean patients will have to wait for that final result, McKenzie said.
But he sees three advantages to the new radiography system.
“One is it will cut down on the positive margin rate and, two, it will cut down on time in the OR,” he said.
Third, McKenzie said, it will free up equipment in the Breast Center that is tied up during breast cancer surgeries. For Freyenhagen, it might have eliminated one of her surgeries and the ensuing waiting period.
Freyenhagen’s treatment didn’t end with the two surgeries. After her initial diagnosis, genetic testing revealed the cancer was HER2-positive, which can indicate a more aggressive form of cancer.
So in addition to radiation therapy after surgery, she also required infusions of Herceptin to further treat the HER2-positive cancer. Freyenhagen also underwent reconstructive surgery on her right breast.
She and Jeremy met in March 2017 “and life really got better,” Freyenhagen said.
The couple planned to marry in April 2018. And while that provided a bright spot in her life, Freyenhagen had more medical issues intrude.
“Right before our wedding, my younger sister was diagnosed with breast cancer, as well, and hers had gotten into one lymph node,” Freyenhagen said.
Her sister was found to have the CHEK2 mutation, which is linked to an increased risk for breast cancer. Freyenhagen was re-checked and did not have that genetic mutation.
But she was later diagnosed with a lump in her left breast, which turned out to be benign. With her sister also being diagnosed with cancer in her 40s, Freyenhagen consulted with McKenzie and her oncologist and, deciding to take no chances, underwent a full mastectomy and breast reconstruction.
During the interview Freyenhagen was upbeat. She’s grateful for the care she received from McKenzie.
The cancer has not suppressed her vibrant personality or her lifelong faith, having grown up the daughter of a pastor. She is also thankful for the support of her family.
Freyenhagen is glad for the opportunity to encourage others dealing with cancer, and has been tapped to speak at St. Vincent’s Spiritual Care luncheons.
“To help men and women struggling through cancer, it helps me feel better, to help them see you can make it through and have a great life,” she said.
The cancer survivor is also glad to help purchase a piece of technology that may make the journey through cancer a little easier for others.
“I’m thankful we’re in a position to help,” she said.