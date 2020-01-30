You are the owner of this article.
After blood infusions save mom, Billings student working to get peers donating
After blood infusions save mom, Billings student working to get peers donating

Drops for Life

Cassidy Brophy, left, looks at her son Dax Wilson as they and Dax's father John Wilson talk about the blood drive Dax started as part of his Platinum project at Billings Senior High during a press conference at St. Vincent Healthcare on Thursday, January 30, 2020.

 CASEY PAGE Billings Gazette

Dax Wilson doesn't remember the medical chaos that followed his birth. And really, his mom, Cassidy Brophy, doesn't recall much either. 

But almost 700 pints of blood products saved Brophy's life after she developed a rare blood disorder. 

"She wouldn't be here if it weren't for blood donations," Dax, 16, said.

Now Dax is working to help increase not only blood donations, but to help his peers understand why they matter. The junior at Senior High is promoting a "blood drive battle" between Senior, Skyview and West students.

Drops for Life

Dax Wilson talks about "Drops of Life," a blood drive he sarted as part of his Platinum project at Billings Senior High on Thursday, January 30, 2020.

The drive aims to combat a very contemporary problem — flagging blood donations. But Dax's family's experience began in 2003

'So critical'

"I was just so happy to meet this person that was growing inside me," Brophy said. 

She never imagined the possibility that she might not get the chance to watch Dax continue to grow. But after an emergency Caesarean section delivery, Cassidy developed alarming symptoms only hours later. 

Her kidneys were failing, and her levels of red blood cells were only 10 percent of normal. Brophy had developed thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura, or TTP. Her blood cells effectively began attacking her own body, and clotting caused her platelet count to crash. Her organs were shutting down, and her plasma darkened to the color of cola instead of its healthy yellow.

In the fleeting memories that Brophy has, she didn't doubt that she'd beat the condition and get home to her son. But doctors were concerned that there was a "very real possibility" that she could die. 

The blood products that effectively replaced her plasma helped save her life. Her unique case overwhelmed the local supply, despite a surge in local donations related to her case, as she ended up receiving more almost 700 units of blood or blood products.  

"They flew it in from all over the country," she said. She received plasma exchange treatments for almost a month. 

TTP may be rare, but the need for blood products in postpartum care isn't.

"Blood is so critical in the OB world," said Dr. Julianna Papez, an OB-GYN at St. Vincent Healthcare. 

That can range from rare conditions like Brophy's to hemorrhages and internal bleeding, and the need for blood products is often immediate. 

Drops for Life

Dax Wilson talks with his mother, Cassidy Brophy, before a press conference to announce a blood drive Dax started as part of his Platinum project at Billings Senior High on Thursday, January 30, 2020. Brophy's life was saved by blood product donations after Dax's birth, and the project was inspired by that experience.

"(Women) don't become symptomatic until they're at an almost critical point of blood loss," Papez said. 

That's part of what makes the current supply problems concerning. The American Red Cross warned of a "critical blood shortage" last summer. St. Vincent Healthcare Foundation executive director Ty Elkin said that the shortage has persisted and extends to the Billings community. 

A commonly-cited statistic is one blood donation can save up to three lives, and the average transfusion is three pints. But Brophy's condition helps demonstrate the unpredictable nature of blood product needs, both in timing and amount. 

Education and donation

Dax, 16, is now in the Platinum Program at Senior, a high-achieving track that includes a community service project. Promoting blood donations was an easy choice for him. 

He and his peers have had exposure to marketing for blood donations, but he felt like there's little awareness about why there's a need. 

Drops for Life

Cassidy Brophy speaks at a press conference to announce a blood drive her son Dax Wilson started as part of his Platinum project at Billings Senior High on Thursday, January 30, 2020. Brophy's life was saved by blood product donations after Dax's birth, and the project was inspired by that experience.

"I don't think a lot of my friends know anything about that," he said. 

He's launched "Drops For Life," a partnership with Vitalant, which has a blood donation center on Grand Avenue in Billings. Those who donate can win prizes like AirPod headphones and gift cards. 

St. Vincent kicked in $2,500 to support the project. 

West High's drive day is slated for March 2; Skyview is March 10; and Senior is April 1. Community members are also encouraged to donate. 

