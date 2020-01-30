After blood infusions save mom, Billings student working to get peers donating

In the fleeting memories that Brophy has, she didn't doubt that she'd beat the condition and get home to her son. But doctors were concerned that there was a "very real possibility" that she could die.

The blood products that effectively replaced her plasma helped save her life. Her unique case overwhelmed the local supply, despite a surge in local donations related to her case, as she ended up receiving more almost 700 units of blood or blood products.

"They flew it in from all over the country," she said. She received plasma exchange treatments for almost a month.

TTP may be rare, but the need for blood products in postpartum care isn't.

"Blood is so critical in the OB world," said Dr. Julianna Papez, an OB-GYN at St. Vincent Healthcare.

That can range from rare conditions like Brophy's to hemorrhages and internal bleeding, and the need for blood products is often immediate.

"(Women) don't become symptomatic until they're at an almost critical point of blood loss," Papez said.