After body found in river, Stillwater County Sheriff's Office investigating drowning death

The Stillwater County Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate the drowning death of a woman in her late 30s whose body was discovered Tuesday morning in the Stillwater River and the law enforcement agency is asking that anyone with information about the incident reach out.

The investigation was announced in a press release from Sheriff Charles "Chip" Kem that was emailed Wednesday afternoon.

The sheriff's office received a report Tuesday morning at 10:29 a.m. about a possible body in the Stillwater River near the Jeffrey's Landing fishing access, according to the press release. The fishing access is about 1.5 miles north of Absarokee off State Highway 78.

Kem goes on to write that deputies arrived on scene and confirmed a body was "hung up in a shallow portion of the river channel."

An autopsy conducted Wednesday determined the cause of death was drowning. "It is also believed the individual was in the water no longer than a few hours," Kem wrote in the press release.

The sheriff's office on Wednesday said it would not identify the victim publicly until family have been notified. The press release describes her as not being from Stillwater County.

Anyone in the area on the date of the incident that thinks they could have relevant information is asked to call Chief Deputy Skylar Steele at 406-322-5326.

