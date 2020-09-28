After COVID-19 closure, local restaurant gets second life in Billings Heights

Two months into the pandemic Mandeep Gill’s West End restaurant was struggling. Takeout orders and deliveries weren’t enough to sustain his sandwich and breakfast joint, and by April he made the decision to close down his restaurant.
Sept. 21 Gill celebrated the grand reopening of his restaurant in the new Heights location. Reopening took help from friends and family, he said.
The restaurant at 1310 Main St., is open Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. There’s a coffee bar, and breakfast is served all day along with deli style sandwiches, homemade soups and chili.
With a motorcycle theme, Gill hopes to attract locals and tourists alike with the quirky interior and wants to host events for the motorcycle enthusiasts. Although Gill doesn’t own a motorcycle his ride of choice is a Royal Enfield.
Wednesday the restaurant will host a “ride-in” event for independent riders and those belonging to a club from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. to promote the newly opened shop.
It takes a team
Gill, his wife Tirath and his two sons moved to Billings from Kansas in 2017. In 2019 he bought Fork & Fuel from the previous owners. He had previous restaurant experience in Kansas and enjoyed the work.
Since April, Gill had been focused on caring for his two young sons, Agambir, 9, and Ekambir, 7. He hadn’t necessarily considered reopening the shop. But a friend, Dennis Moon, encouraged Gill to go for it.
Since moving to the Heights he’s already seen more business than the old location. The Heights has few local dining options and he thinks folks are ready for an additional local restaurant.
“So far we’re having a great response from the community,” he said.
But getting the restaurant ready to reopen took a village, Gill said. He extends thanks to Moon and Vernon Ball, who owns Tint Factory.
Moon’s construction shop, Moon Construction Incorporated, was next to Fork & Fuel’s old location on Gabel Road, got to be good friends with Gill and wanted to offer help after the restaurant closed.
Moon believed Gill would be successful in the Heights and wanted to help out where he could. He recruited his friend, Ball, and the pair completely renovated the Heights location.
Moon doesn’t want any credit, but he did praising Ball's work.
“He went further beyond what I would ever imagine anybody doing,” Moon said.
Ball designed the restaurant’s interior and logo. He also doesn’t want any praise, saying Gill ultimately made the reopening work.
“Because Dennis said (Gill) was worth it,” Ball said.
Ball said designing the restaurant was a lot of fun, and Gill gave him a “playground” to be expressive. Ball hopes the restaurant is inviting for motorcycle enthusiasts and casual sandwich fans alike, and the strong brand will help the restaurant go beyond a “mom and pop” joint.
Both men described Gill as a kind man who was more than deserving of successes.
Gill is excited to serve the Heights community and wanted to thank his friends and his staff for giving the restaurant a second chance.
“I’m a team player,” Gill said. “I couldn’t open this myself or run this myself.”
Plus a special shout out to his wife.
"She's supported me through everything," he said.
