After COVID-19 closure, local restaurant gets second life in Billings Heights

Since moving to the Heights he’s already seen more business than the old location. The Heights has few local dining options and he thinks folks are ready for an additional local restaurant.

“So far we’re having a great response from the community,” he said.

But getting the restaurant ready to reopen took a village, Gill said. He extends thanks to Moon and Vernon Ball, who owns Tint Factory.

Moon’s construction shop, Moon Construction Incorporated, was next to Fork & Fuel’s old location on Gabel Road, got to be good friends with Gill and wanted to offer help after the restaurant closed.

Moon believed Gill would be successful in the Heights and wanted to help out where he could. He recruited his friend, Ball, and the pair completely renovated the Heights location.

Moon doesn’t want any credit, but he did praising Ball's work.

“He went further beyond what I would ever imagine anybody doing,” Moon said.

Ball designed the restaurant’s interior and logo. He also doesn’t want any praise, saying Gill ultimately made the reopening work.

“Because Dennis said (Gill) was worth it,” Ball said.