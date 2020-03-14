After 30 days in Montana wilderness, dog reunites with family after rollover crash

Jesse Sonntag and his wife, Eryn Braida, thought they’d never see their dog, Loksys, ever again.
On Feb. 2, Sonntag was driving his two pit bull terriers, Kona and Loksys, in his soft top Jeep toward Muddy Creek Road near Lame Deer when his car started to fishtail on a patch of ice.
As his car began to swerve, it moved into oncoming traffic. He managed to drive back into the right side of the road and fishtailed once again to the left and into a ditch near mile marker 17 on U.S. Highway 212.
The Jeep’s tires dug into the snow and dirt, and rolled three times sideways until it rested on its top. Sonntag blacked out for about 40 seconds, realizing when he came to that the CD player in his Jeep that never worked blared the beginning of a song.
He wriggled out of his seat belt, crawled out of the back window of his car and stood outside in the snow, unharmed. The area normally didn’t have cell service, but he managed to get a few bars to call Braida. He realized that the dogs had run off.
A high school friend saw Sonntag crash and pulled over to help. With only cuts and bruises, Kona ran about a quarter mile down the highway away from the crash and Sonntag chased after her.
His friend took Kona to Sonntag’s parents’ house. Sonntag began walking along the fence line looking for Loksys, when an ambulance and officers with the Bureau of Indian Affairs and the Montana Highway Patrol showed up.
Soon, family members drove over to start looking for Loksys through wooded areas to the north and south of the wreck. They searched for about nine hours that day until dusk, when temperatures reached a low of 21 degrees.
“I was a zombie for about three days,” Sonntag said.
Braida, Sonntag and others searched for the next three days from dawn until dusk. Overall, each person walked about 30 miles within the three-day period. A laminated map of the area was covered in dots made with black marker, representing the search routes they took to look for Loksys.
As the days went on, a Facebook post about the crash and the search for Loksys were shared over two thousand times. They talked with dog enthusiasts and veterinarians who explained that dogs often stay within about a mile and a half radius of a crash, which is also called “anchoring.” They advised them not to chase after Loksys, noting that he could run away from the area he anchored to.
They scattered his toys and set up his kennel in a ravine near mile marker 17. They tore up T-shirts and other pieces of clothing and tied them to trees near the crash site. Friends and family came out to search, and a rancher nearby lent the couple a few live traps that were set near the crash site.
“A dog’s instinct is to find a person,” Sonntag said. “He also went through trauma, so he was very resentful and scared. He didn’t know what he did, like if he was being punished for something, so he wasn’t going to go to a person right away.”
On Wednesday, Feb. 5, they decided that they needed to go back to work. They didn’t lose hope.
Over the next two weeks, they scattered posters with photos of Loksys in Busby and went door-to-door in multiple neighborhoods. Friends and family donated about $800 to Braida and Sonntag to offer as a reward.
“We weren’t giving up hope yet, but we had to get back to life,” Sonntag said. “We can’t just stay out here forever.”
A call from someone who believed they saw Loksys just west of where Sonntag crashed prompted the couple to drive out to the area at dusk and down Castle Rock Road, which runs perpendicular to the highway.
"We were like, he's here, we have to go get him," Sonntag said. "Reason just went out the window."
Sonntag and Braida parted ways and began canvassing the area. They followed tracks in the snow that resembled Loksys’ paws, noticing that one of his legs appeared to be dragging in the snow.
“I started going east, and I was like, let me just get over the next rise and maybe I’ll see him,” Sonntag said.
After they came up with nothing, they decided to camp out in the area a few days later, cooking hot dogs in hopes of luring Loksys over. Nothing seemed to work, Sonntag said.
A vivid dream about Loksys reignited the couple’s hope in finding the dog, but after two weeks, the encouraging message from beyond turned into a farewell parting.
“We both felt like he was here when we woke up,” Braida said.
The couple worried about coyotes and the chance that Loksys would fall into a frozen lake near the crash site. When all hope seemed abandoned, a call on March 6 changed everything.
A man, who had seen the posters, had caught Loksys near his home near the border of the Crow and Northern Cheyenne reservations. The man who found him removed a few porcupine quills from his fur and fed him a helping of elk sausage. The family was finally reunited.
“It was the longest drive of my life,” Sonntag said. “I’ve done that drive a million times, but that one took forever.”
Veterinarians found that Loksys’ right back hip was dislocated and required surgery. He was skinny, malnourished and covered in dirt. But overall, he was healthy.
Everyone was amazed that he survived over 30 days in the wilderness, Sonntag said.
The couple said that they plan to invest in GPS collars and seat belts for their dogs. For a while, they couldn’t believe that Loksys was home.
“(We felt) disbelief for so long, even for the first couple of days,” Sonntag said. “It was unreal.”