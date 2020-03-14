After 30 days in Montana wilderness, dog reunites with family after rollover crash

Soon, family members drove over to start looking for Loksys through wooded areas to the north and south of the wreck. They searched for about nine hours that day until dusk, when temperatures reached a low of 21 degrees.

“I was a zombie for about three days,” Sonntag said.

Braida, Sonntag and others searched for the next three days from dawn until dusk. Overall, each person walked about 30 miles within the three-day period. A laminated map of the area was covered in dots made with black marker, representing the search routes they took to look for Loksys.

As the days went on, a Facebook post about the crash and the search for Loksys were shared over two thousand times. They talked with dog enthusiasts and veterinarians who explained that dogs often stay within about a mile and a half radius of a crash, which is also called “anchoring.” They advised them not to chase after Loksys, noting that he could run away from the area he anchored to.

They scattered his toys and set up his kennel in a ravine near mile marker 17. They tore up T-shirts and other pieces of clothing and tied them to trees near the crash site. Friends and family came out to search, and a rancher nearby lent the couple a few live traps that were set near the crash site.