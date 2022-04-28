After demolition of Metra barns NILE organizers ask for replacements

MetraPark has a barn shortage.

It's something that's left organizers with the Northern International Livestock Exposition, or the NILE, scratching their heads in frustration and pushing county officials to find a solution.

"They keep tearing these buildings down," said Rick Hamilton, president of the NILE organization. "We have to keep modifying our event."

The NILE is an annual, weeklong gathering staged at MetraPark each October that features rodeos, competitions and livestock shows along with smaller events. It draws participants and spectators from across the region and has garnered national attention.

The organization also puts on the Montana Agri-Trade Exposition or MATE Show each February at the Metra.

Hamilton pointed to the two events and said that the NILE stages two of the largest and longest running events at Metra.

"And we feel like we're getting squeezed," Hamilton said.

Specifically, the frustrations center on the old barns at MetraPark, the oldest of which were torn down by the county in the last two years. The demolition of the barns reduced stall space at the Metra from 400 to just under 200.

Metra has since set up temporary stalls that have roof coverage too but open sides, something both groups have said will work until a permanent solution is found.

Its contract with MetraPark promises the NILE will have 400 stalls. After meeting with NILE officials earlier this month and hearing their concerns, the county is working to get new barns built.

"The board has given them our word we'd do it and I plan to do it," said county commissioner John Ostlund.

Commissioners have directed Metra staff to put together a proposal on how best to replace the barns; when the proposal comes back commissioners will then vote on whether to send the plans out to bid.

Hamilton acknowledged the barns torn down by Metra were aging. But the NILE is one of the principle users of those facilities and Hamilton doesn't understand why no one talked to his organization.

"They said they were unusable," Hamilton said. "Well, they didn't ask us — we're the ones that use them. We were mostly left out from any of these discussions."

And that's at the heart of his frustration with the county. As MetraPark has torn down or removed many of its aging structures, many of them used by the NILE or MATE, no one has sought the NILE's input.

"We used to utilize all those buildings," he said.

With the diminished barn space, NILE officials have partnered with Miller's Horse Palace in Laurel for stall use during the rodeo and stock show. Miller's now hosts the NILE's horse events.

They've also reduced the spots they sell to vendors for the MATE Show as space has shrunk, Hamilton said.

County commissioners are in the midst of a debate over future management of MetraPark and whether it should be privatized. Hamilton's hopeful that however it shakes out, NILE organizers will have more of a voice at the table as MetraPark moves forward.

At some point, if the NILE continues to grow and Metra continues to reduce its ag space, the NILE will have to go somewhere that can better accommodate it, Hamilton said.

