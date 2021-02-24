After fatal crash, Billings community rallies in support of West High families, teens

She described Kylie as willing to encourage her teammates and also try to keep their spirits high by joking around before practice. "Her dependable nature also carried over to her daily life as I came to know her for being someone the girls could go to if they had a hard day and needed a shoulder to lean on or someone to help with their homework," Bliss wrote. "As we look to a future that, in this moment, seems so much less bright because Kylie is no longer here with us, I would hope that we can all be dependable for one another just as Kylie would be. We will miss you sweet girl."

In the days since last Friday's crash obituaries have come together that describe the teens families are now living without.

Hunting and dirt bikes were a big part of Tommy Lindsay's life. His obituary notes that he started riding dirt bikes at the age of 3 and was a fixture competing and helping at the Great American Hillclimb in Billings. His football career was "littered with injuries and setbacks" but he was "always ready to do whatever it took to get back on the field," had loved leading team workouts and was excited for his senior season, the obituary says.