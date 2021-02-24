After fatal crash, Billings community rallies in support of West High families, teens

On Wednesday night, Spinner's, the West End frozen yogurt shop owned by Julie and Dave Diehl, hosted a fundraiser in which money from sales would be set aside for grieving local families.
It was the second such fundraiser this month hosted by the Diehl's business to support the family of a local teenager killed in a car crash.
Though not quite two months into the new year multiple Billings teens have now died in a series of separate incidents, including two fatal car crashes this month.
"We have teenage kids, so it just really ... these accidents have really touched my heart," Julie Diehl said.
Earlier in February, Spinner's held a similar fundraiser for the family of Christine Croft, the 17-year-old Billings Senior student, who was killed in a car crash at the intersection of Rimrock Road and Virginia Lane on Feb. 2.
Most recently, three Billings West High School students were killed in a car crash last Friday west of Billings when the SUV they were traveling in lost control amid drifted snow on South 64th Street West and went off the road and through a fence.
They were identified by the Yellowstone County Coroner's Office on Monday as 16-year-old Tommy Lindsay, 18-year-old Kylie Larsen and 16-year-old Conner Devere.
A fourth West student in the car, Zac Malcolm, was hospitalized afterward and underwent surgery to treat his injuries. His mother said Monday night that her son is expected to be able to recover and play football again, but that he also has emotional healing to go through.
The Spinner's fundraiser is one example of the ways in which to varying degrees individuals, businesses and local groups have come forward to try and offer support.
Vigils, car cruises and benefits have all been held to try and help with healing. GoFundMe accounts for the families of the teens involved in last Friday's car crash had raised a combined $129,106 by early Wednesday night.
Before Croft's death, 19-year-old Kane Streitz was fatally injured when he was shot on Jan. 22. Streitz had grown up in Billings and had gone to high school at West. His family has said they believe his shooting was accidental.
A GoFundMe for Streitz's family raised thousands of dollars and a local Facebook group called Billings Cars and Coffee organized a cruise in honor of Streitz in late January that drew dozens of people.
The same group is also planning on hosting a March 7 gathering and cruise in honor of the the West High students. More than 300 people had shown interest by Wednesday night, said organizer Eddie Tolliver.
Tolliver, who works as a car detail manager for Underriner in Billings, said the plan is to meet at 10 a.m. at the City Brew near Kohl's and Shiloh and then start the cruise at 11:30 a.m. The event will end on the West High football field where family and friends will have a chance to address attendees and also release balloons.
"There's so much stuff that's going on these days, even with COVID and everything else, I just believe there needs to be a support network somewhere and I'm hoping that this will kind of show that there are good people out there," Tolliver said. "I don't know any of the kids personally, I don't know any of the parents. You know, I've had a few members reach out and ask me if it would be possible to do one (a cruise) and of course we're more than willing to be here for the community."
More events are planned this week. Justin Hutchinson, a producer for the Big J Show who goes by the name McLovin' on air, posted a list of fundraisers Wednesday in the Billings Customer Service Watchdog Facebook group and used the hashtag #BillingsStrong. Hutchinson wrote that he would continue updating the list as he finds out more.
The list includes: 20% donation from all sales Wednesday at Apricot Lane Boutique, $1 from every pita sold at Pita Pit on Friday, 20% of all Cajun Phatty’s sales donated on Friday, $5 donated for every person who wears Senior or West colors to Fit 406 for workouts on Thursday and Friday and a $1 jeans day donation per person in March at Explorers Academy.
The Big J Show also posted on its Facebook page Wednesday urging people to wear black and orange Thursday and to wear gold and black Friday.
The black and orange is for Christine Croft and her sister Emma. The black and gold is for Conner Devere, Kylie Larsen, Tommy Lindsay and Zac Malcolm.
An event is also planned Thursday night at 925 Broadwater Ave. beginning at 7:15 p.m. Billed as a get together to support high school students, the Facebook event listing says it is being put on by Selah Clinical Services and Great American Bagel, with contributions from Movement Montana Arts Academy and Topz Sandwich Company.
Heading into Wednesday night Diehl said that having seen her fundraiser announcement shared around 300 times on Facebook she was both excited and nervous about potential attendance. She also acknowledged the competing emotions at play.
"I'm hoping we have a huge turnout. I think it will be as much fun as it can be, it's a somber occasion. I think it's a celebration of our community and these kids, so I"m pretty excited about it," she said.
She added that her hope is to further get the community behind the West High families. "I cannot fathom, I cannot imagine the pain that they're feeling. So anything we can do to help out," she said.
With four children, including two who are seniors at West High, Diehl said the school is working to support students.
"For a lot of these kids it's the first time they've known someone close to them that passed away that's a young person. It's been tough, it's tough on the teachers that have those kids and the coaches," Diehl said. "They've done a great job at school. They've had counselors there and all these teachers have been really supportive and the administration. It's been a hard week but it's really cool to see how they've all pulled together."
Students, including members of the Golden Bears football team that Tommy and Zac played on, have also taken a role. A memorial set up at the crash site over the weekend includes three decorated crosses that West students put together.
A memorial banner was also hung up outside the school this week. Diehl said there are plans for students to write memories on ribbons that will be hung up around the track at school. Students at Billings West, Billings Senior and Billings Skyview are also planning on wearing West's black and gold colors this Friday.
"If there can be any kind of silver lining to this deal it's really built the community within the school and they've so much support from the outside community," Diehl said.
For the Billings Avalanche Volleyball Club, last Friday's crash has been especially painful. Kylie Larsen had played for the club and her sister Tayler Larsen coaches for the club. The club has been taking orders this week for $5 masks with the Avalanche logo on one side and "In Loving Memory of Kylie Larsen" on the other side. Profits will go directly to Larsen's family, according to an announcement from club director Jesse Moore.
In a statement published online earlier this week Kylie's former coach Victoria Bliss described how she remembers the teen.
"Having coached Kylie for two years, one of the first words that come to mind when thinking of her is dependable, not on as a player but as a young woman off the court as well," Bliss said.
She described Kylie as willing to encourage her teammates and also try to keep their spirits high by joking around before practice. "Her dependable nature also carried over to her daily life as I came to know her for being someone the girls could go to if they had a hard day and needed a shoulder to lean on or someone to help with their homework," Bliss wrote. "As we look to a future that, in this moment, seems so much less bright because Kylie is no longer here with us, I would hope that we can all be dependable for one another just as Kylie would be. We will miss you sweet girl."
In the days since last Friday's crash obituaries have come together that describe the teens families are now living without.
Hunting and dirt bikes were a big part of Tommy Lindsay's life. His obituary notes that he started riding dirt bikes at the age of 3 and was a fixture competing and helping at the Great American Hillclimb in Billings. His football career was "littered with injuries and setbacks" but he was "always ready to do whatever it took to get back on the field," had loved leading team workouts and was excited for his senior season, the obituary says.
He also wore number 12, the same number as his best friend and older brother, JJ. "On top of all these activities, Tommy somehow found time to reach out and help anyone who needed it," the obituary says. "We knew Tommy was a good, caring friend, but we had no idea the extent of his loving reach. This is what we are most proud of."
The obituary also includes a note to his friend Zac Malcolm, saying "we are so glad he is still with us."
"We love you Zac," the obituary says.
Conner Devere was remembered as "a huge part of two blended families with many brothers, sisters and cousins."
He loved the outdoors, spent his summers camping, riding four-wheelers and dirt bikes and his falls hunting and fishing. "Then he spent all Winter dreaming about doing it all over again," his obituary says. "He was full of humor, energy and life. He loved his parents, grandparents, siblings but most of all his dogs and cat."
Conner's obituary also ends with a message of gratitude for the ways people have come forward to help.
"Conner’s family would like to send a special thank you out to all of Billings and surrounding communities that donated to his family in this difficult time,"the obituary says. "They are truly thankful for everyone’s generosity, love, prayers and support."