After health care worker's car broken into, Billings car shops fix it for free

“I knew we had them in stock, so I figured we could help her out, especially her being in the medical field,” Kyle Ailes said. Ailes is a salesman in the parts department at Hanser’s Automotive.

A family friend of Sorg, Kari Boiter, saw her Facebook post and thought she could lend a hand too, although Boiter insists she had no "real role" in getting Sorg’s windows fixed.

"All I was was the person in the right place who made the ask," Boiter said. Boiter is the development coordinator at the Mental Health Center. She was also one of the Billings Gazette’s 40 under 40 this year.

Boiter is in the process of buying a car from the Lithia Chrysler Jeep Dodge of Billings, and had an idea. Why not ask those folks for help?

Boiter connected her salesman, Andrew Leonard, with Sorg and asked if there was anything the dealership, which also runs a service center, could do.

Leonard took the idea to the general manager Austin Saylor. Under the circumstances, Lithia decided to make it work, said general sales manager Nolan Fisher.