After health care worker's car broken into, Billings car shops fix it for free

Allison Sorg was almost through her shift at North Shiloh Family Medicine when a co-worker came in asking whose cars had been broken into.
"I ran outside and it was just a disaster," Sorg said. She started bawling.
Two windows in her car had been smashed in by rocks. Another health care worker's car was also broken into at the West End clinic.
Sorg is a patient service representative at the St. Vincent Healthcare clinic. Wednesday was her one-year anniversary at the clinic, she said.
Nothing was taken from either car, Sorg said. She filed a police report, and in frustration, posted photos of her smashed Dodge Cherokee on Facebook.
Her post quickly went viral. By Thursday it had been shared more than 2,500 times with hundreds of comments.
"I even had people messaging me on Facebook from Tennessee," she said. "Holy heck. I did not expect people to share it that many times."
Locally, a employee at Hanser’s Automotive commented on the post offering to donate replacement glass for her windows.
“I knew we had them in stock, so I figured we could help her out, especially her being in the medical field,” Kyle Ailes said. Ailes is a salesman in the parts department at Hanser’s Automotive.
A family friend of Sorg, Kari Boiter, saw her Facebook post and thought she could lend a hand too, although Boiter insists she had no "real role" in getting Sorg’s windows fixed.
"All I was was the person in the right place who made the ask," Boiter said. Boiter is the development coordinator at the Mental Health Center. She was also one of the Billings Gazette’s 40 under 40 this year.
Boiter is in the process of buying a car from the Lithia Chrysler Jeep Dodge of Billings, and had an idea. Why not ask those folks for help?
Boiter connected her salesman, Andrew Leonard, with Sorg and asked if there was anything the dealership, which also runs a service center, could do.
Leonard took the idea to the general manager Austin Saylor. Under the circumstances, Lithia decided to make it work, said general sales manager Nolan Fisher.
“Normally we can’t help every single person,” Fisher said. “But someone who is on the front lines taking care of our community — it was the least we could do.”
The crew took Sorg’s car on Wednesday evening, and provided her with a temporary car while they worked to repair the windows and clean up the glass shards from the car's interior.
Her car was ready on Friday. The cost to replace her windows was in the area of $500, according to Ailes and Fisher.
Boiter said she wasn’t surprised that people jumped to help out a community member. The credit goes to Leonard and Ailes who went the extra mile to help Sorg out, she said.
"It’s a good example of how anyone can have an impact if they choose to help in that moment. They could've easily said 'that stinks, but there's nothing I can do it about,'" Boiter said.
Sorg said she felt a little awkward that she was in the spotlight, but also that she was grateful so many people offered to help her.
"I need to remember the situation ended up better than I ever imagined. It’s really nice to have a community to rally around when you bad things do happen," Sorg said.
